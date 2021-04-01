The Icemen Igloo Is Coming: Team Unveils Plans for Renovated Ice Facility

JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Icemen announced plans today for an exciting renovation of the Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex (located in the San Marco East Plaza at I95 and Emerson). The project is being developed and managed by Icemen Igloo. LLC, a Zawyer Sports company, which also owns the Jacksonville Icemen. The building has been purchased from Prescott Equity Partners and the Group will begin management of the facility on August 1, 2021. The $18.5 million dollar investment is being funded through many local investors and a $7.5 million dollar loan/grant program that was approved by City Council 17-0 last Tuesday.

The revitalized center, to be renamed the Icemen Igloo, into one of the Southeast's premier ice skating and facilities. The current one rink building will feature two NHL/ECHL regulation size rinks, a sports themed restaurant and lounge, new locker rooms, conference rooms, snack bar, Icemen team and pro shop, an Icemen training facility, Zawyer Sports and Icemen headquarters and home to the new Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame.

"The Icemen Igloo will be a year-round center for family fun and entertainment," said Andrew Kaufmann, CEO of Zawyer Sports. "We thank the many who have shared our vision for this facility including our investors, Mayor Curry and his staff, the City Council and many others. We will work with other community leaders who have made their strong commitments at revitalizing the San Marco East neighborhood.

"The Icemen's vision for the Icemen Igloo will create a dynamic attraction for Jacksonville," explained Mayor Lenny Curry. "We are looking forward for the work to be complete and all to enjoy this family friendly venue."

The construction is expected to start this August and continue for about a year. The Igloo will be open as the work is being completed.

"The Igloo will provide us with the opportunity to continue to promote ice sports, especially for youth, said Bob Ohrablo, President of Zawyer Sports. "The development of a strong youth hockey program, further encouragement of adult hockey and a large competitive figure skating program are on top of our list. The Igloo will also give us an opportunity to attract tournaments and drive tourism to Jacksonville."

Plans for a sports E-center and a Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame are also being finalized. More information will be released as available.

