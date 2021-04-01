Game Day Preview: Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scores on a penalty shot against the Utah Grizzlies

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans are 6-2-0 against Utah this season, and an impressive 21-13-0-1 over the last five years. Don't miss our postgame party at BAR LOUIE following the game.

ABOUT LAST GAME:

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans dropped the final game of a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush, 6-4 at Allen Event Center. Les Lancaster scored a pair of goals, Josh Lammon netted his tenth, while power forward Frank DiChiara, scored his first of the season, and first in an Americans sweater.

WELCOME TO TEXAS:

The Americans signed two forwards this week from the University of Alberta. Chad Butcher, who was here for a short time in 18-19. Steven Owre played three seasons of college hockey and averaged nearly a point per game.

POINTS LEADERS AGAINST UTAH:

Jesse Mychan (injured) leads the way for the Americans this season against Utah, with 11 points in eight games, which includes the only Americans hat trick this season. Les Lancaster is second with eight points in eight games (1goal and 7 assist).

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 9-3-2-0

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 22-13-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan and Corey Mackin, 15

Assists: Matt Register 22

Points: Corey Mackin, 32

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +11

PIM: Zane Franklin, 63

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 12-5-2-2

AWAY: 6-8-2-2

OVERALL: 18-13-4-5

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 15

Assists: Matthew Boucher, 20

Points: Matthew Boucher, 35

+/-: Jack Jenkins +8

PIM: Teigan Zahn, 54

