Orlando's Valleau Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

April 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Orlando Solar Bears' defenseman Nolan Valleau is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for March after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +11 during the month.

Valleau posted an even or better rating in 9 of his 12 games during the month, including three games where he was a +3 - March 9 vs. South Carolina, March 20 vs. Jacksonville and March 26 at South Carolina.

The 28-year-old ranks second on the Solar Bears with a +7 rating while posting nine points (3g-6a) in 21 games.

A native of Novi, Michigan, Valleau has tallied 47 points (13g-34a) in 69 career ECHL games with Orlando while adding 46 points (9g-37a) in 227 career American Hockey League games with Syracuse, Chicago, Rockford, Milwaukee and Utica.

Prior to turning pro, Valleau posted 19 points (2g-17a) in 39 games at Bowling Green State University and 26 points (8g-18a) in 64 career games in the United States Hockey League with Des Moines and Chicago.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Nolan Valleau with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming Solar Bears' home game.

Runner Up: Philip Beaulieu, Allen (+9).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Florida - Logan Roe (+5); Fort Wayne - Marcus McIvor (+6); Greenville - Joey Haddad (+7); Indy - Mike Lee (+7); Jacksonville - Pascal Aquin and Trevor Hamilton (+6); Kansas City - Kris Myllari (+4); Rapid City - Charlie Curti (+8); South Carolina - Ryan Cook (+5); Tulsa - Matt Lane (+7); Utah - Matthew Boucher (+7); Wheeling - Matt Miller (+7) and Wichita - Jay Dickman and Stefan Fournier (+7).

