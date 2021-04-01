ECHL Transactions - April 1

April 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 1, 2021:

âââââââAllen:

âAddâ Conner Bleackley, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Chad Butcher, Fâ placed on reserve

Florida:

âAddâ Marcus Vela, Fâ activated from Injured Reserve

âAdd âLogan Roe, Dâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Tommy Marchin, Fâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Joe Pendenza, Fâ activated from reserve

âDelete âDylan Woolf, Dâplaced on reserve

âDelete âJordan Sambrook, Dâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Blake Winiecki, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Kyle Neuber, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Mason Mitchell, Fâ placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Jacksonville:

âAddâ Brandon Gignac, Fâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Brendan Warren, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Derek Lodermeier, Fâ placed on reserve

âDelete âCraig Martin, Fâ placed on reserve

Orlando:â

âAddâ Michael Lackey, Gâ activated from reserve

âAdd âTad Kozun, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Kris Oldham, Gâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Matthew Spencer, Dâ placed on reserve

South Carolina:

âDeleteâ Sean Romeo, Gâ placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

âDeleteâ Parker Milner, Gâ released as EBUG

Utah:â

Addâ Trevor Gorsuch, Gâ activated from reserve

Wheeling:â

Addâ Chad Duchesne, Dâ activated from Injured Reserve

âDeleteâ Jesse Lees, Dâ placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from April 1, 2021

