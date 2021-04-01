ECHL Transactions - April 1
April 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 1, 2021:
âââââââAllen:
âAddâ Conner Bleackley, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Chad Butcher, Fâ placed on reserve
Florida:
âAddâ Marcus Vela, Fâ activated from Injured Reserve
âAdd âLogan Roe, Dâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Tommy Marchin, Fâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Joe Pendenza, Fâ activated from reserve
âDelete âDylan Woolf, Dâplaced on reserve
âDelete âJordan Sambrook, Dâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Blake Winiecki, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Kyle Neuber, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Mason Mitchell, Fâ placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Jacksonville:
âAddâ Brandon Gignac, Fâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Brendan Warren, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Derek Lodermeier, Fâ placed on reserve
âDelete âCraig Martin, Fâ placed on reserve
Orlando:â
âAddâ Michael Lackey, Gâ activated from reserve
âAdd âTad Kozun, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Kris Oldham, Gâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Matthew Spencer, Dâ placed on reserve
South Carolina:
âDeleteâ Sean Romeo, Gâ placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
âDeleteâ Parker Milner, Gâ released as EBUG
Utah:â
Addâ Trevor Gorsuch, Gâ activated from reserve
Wheeling:â
Addâ Chad Duchesne, Dâ activated from Injured Reserve
âDeleteâ Jesse Lees, Dâ placed on reserve
