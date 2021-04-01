Solar Bears squander two-goal lead in 3-2 loss to Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (20-16-3-1) built a 2-0 lead over the Florida Everblades (30-10-0-2) by the early stages of the second period, but Florida reeled off two straight shorthanded goals and eventually took the lead, dealing Orlando its third straight loss in a 3-2 decision on Thursday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Kevin Lohan scored his first of the season at 15:40 of the opening frame when he drove wide towards the net and slipped a backhand shot along the ice past Jake Hildebrand to give Orlando a 1-0 lead.

Tristin Langan scored during a goalmouth scramble just 32 seconds into the middle period to make it 2-0.

Florida then scored on successive Solar Bears power plays, with Matt Petgrave (3:56) and Colby Sissons (10:07) evening the score.

Stefan Leblanc then blasted a shot from the point past Clint Windsor at 15:16 to put Florida ahead.

The Solar Bears pulled Windsor for an extra skater with under two minutes remaining in regulation, but were unable to solve Hildebrand for the necessary goal to tie the game.

Windsor went 28-for-31 in the loss; Hildebrand went 29-for-31 for Florida.

THREE STARS:

1) Stefan Leblanc - FLA

2) Colby Sissons - FLA

3) Kevin Lohan - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando is 6-10-2-1 against Florida this season

Tyler Bird's assist on Langan's goal extended his point streak to five games (2g-4a)

Langan's goal extended his point streak to four games (4g-2a)

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 2 p.m. at 7 p.m.

