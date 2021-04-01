Prosvetov Makes NHL Debut

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, congratulate former Rush net-minder Ivan Prosvetov on making his NHL debut with the Coyotes against the Colorado Avalanche last night.

With his debut, Prosvetov becomes the fifth player in Rush history to play in the National Hockey League. He joins goaltenders Marek Langhamer and Adin Hill, defenseman Dakota Mermis, and forward Michael Bunting in accomplishing the feat.

Prosvetov came in relief of Adin Hill at 6:04 of the first period in the team's 9-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche last night. In 53:38 of relief time, Prosvetov made 23 saves on 28 shots.

For the first time ever as well, three former Rush players played in the same NHL game. In addition to Hill and Prosvetov, Michael Bunting picked up a goal and an assist along with a +1 rating for the Coyotes in the effort.

Prosvetov appeared in five games for the Rush in 2019-20, posting a 4-1-0-0 record with his first professional shutout, a 2.40 GAA and .930 SV%. A native of Moscow, Russia, Prosvetov turned professional in 2019-20 following a lone season in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit. With the Spirit in 2018-19, he recorded a 36-11-1 record in 53 games with 4 shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and .910 SV%. For his efforts, Prosvetov was named to the OHL's Third All-Star Team. Additionally, he spent one season in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms (36gp, 19-9-1, 2.90 GAA, .913 SV%), and one season in the NAHL with the Minnesota Magicians (44gp, 21-15-3, 2.52 GAA, .928 SV%). Prosvetov was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft (4th Rd-#114).

