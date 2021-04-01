Stingrays, Dorchester Paws Partner for Nickelodeon Night April 24

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, have partnered with Dorchester Paws to host Nickelodeon Night at their game vs. Greenville on April 24 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

This is the third consecutive season that the Rays and Dorchester Paws have teamed up to present a Nickelodeon-themed game, which includes specialty jerseys that will be auctioned during the game to benefit the community animal shelter.

"Dorchester Paws is excited to team up with the Stingrays for their annual Nickelodeon night," said Maddie Moore, Executive Director, Dorchester Paws. "We can't wait to see the jerseys on the ice. Through community support and events like these, we are able to raise funds to feed our animals, pay urgent medical bills, and more. We hope to see you there!"

The shelter will be showcasing dogs available for adoption on the concourse during the game and will also be accepting donations of canned puppy and adult dog food, mother and baby kitten canned food, paper towels, and training treats. Those interested in donating can see their list of needs on their website.

"Dorchester Paws has been an incredible partner for the past several years," said Kevin Schildt, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Stingrays. "This night will raise awareness of Dorchester Paws' commitment to improving the lives of animals in Dorchester County in a fun and exciting atmosphere. We are looking forward to a great game and crowd on April 24th.

Tickets to the game can be purchased through Dorchester Paws and a portion from each sale will go towards taking care of these animals in need in our community. For more information on how to purchase these tickets, contact Dorchester Paws.

Earlier this season, Stingrays fans voted on which show to model this years' sweaters after, with Rugrats emerging as the most popular choice. The jerseys will be sold via DASH Auction beginning at 5 p.m. on April 24.

Dorchester Paws was established in 1972 and is the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County. The organization was recently honored as the 2020 Non-Profit of the Year by the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on this night, please contact the Stingrays Front Office at 843-744-2248.

