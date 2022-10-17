Utica Assigns Parent to Adirondack, Thunder Release Three

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has released three players and the Utica Comets have assigned forward Xavier Parent to the Thunder.

Parent, 21, served as the captain for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last season where he finished fourth in the league with 106 points (51 goals, 55 assists) in 65 regular-season games. Parent also added 22 points in 11 playoff games for Sherbrooke. Overall, the Laval, Quebec native recorded 102 goals and 113 assists for 215 points in 244 QMJHL games with Sherbrooke and Halifax.

In addition, the Thunder released Matt Barron, Tyler Barrow, and Rourke Russell from training camp.

