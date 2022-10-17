Oilers Acquire Adam Samuelsson
October 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced on Monday the addition of defenseman Adam Samuelsson via waiver claim, upon the dawn of the regular season.
Samuelsson, 22, commences his new journey with the Oilers, coming off of a two-year stint with Mariestad BolS of the HockeyEttan Swedish League where he provided 15 points (6G, 9A) in 57 games and finished +4 at the end of his time in Mariestad.
Prior to going overseas, the White Plains, NY native played for the OHL's Sudbury Wolves, compiling 17 points (3G, 14A) in 43 games.
The 6'6 240 lbs. defenseman played two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers, being named an alternate captain in his second year and totaling 14 points (1G, 13A) during his time.
Samuelsson competed in the 2017-18 World Junior Championship, representing the United States and finishing with a silver medal. The left-handed skater is the son of two-time Stanley Cup champion Ulf Samuelsson, who played for the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Detroit Redwings and the Philadelphia Flyers.
