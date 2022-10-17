Icemen Bring Back Versatile Forward Ben Hawerchuk

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ben Hawerchuk for the 2022-23 season.

Hawerchuk, 24, returns to the Icemen where he posted a balanced 35 points (18g, 17a) with 117 penalty minutes in 65 games played last season. Hawerchuk, also became very dependable in overtime situations, scoring three overtime-winning goals.

"We are thrilled to be able to have Ben back with us for this season," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Ben brings a lot of intangibles to our lineup and possesses a nice mix of offensive ability, grit and the ability to score the big goal in key moments. In addition, he is another addition to our core group from last season."

During the 2020-21 season, Hawerchuk played in Sweden last season with Ostersunds IK where he collected 23 points (12g, 11a) in 33 games. In 2019-2020, Hawerchuk began his professional career with the Brampton Beast, logging three points (2g, 1a) in 14 games. Before his time in Brampton, the 5-11, 185-pound forward began that season with the University of New Brunswick (USports) where he recorded eight points (1g, 7a) in 13 contests.

"I am really excited be coming back to Jacksonville, I enjoyed my time here last season," said Hawerchuk. "The coaching staff and management are top notch and they put me in a position to succeed, so it was an easy decision to return this season."

The King City, Ontario resident totaled a balanced 136 points (67g, 69a) in his four seasons with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Hawerchuk is the son of the late Dale Hawerchuk, who amassed 1,409 points in 16 NHL seasons from 1981-1997.

