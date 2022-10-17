ECHL's 35th Season Opens on Friday

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The 35th season of the ECHL begins with Opening Weekend on Friday with eight games, continues on Saturday with 14 games and concludes with seven games on Sunday.

The first game of the 2021-22 season features a rematch of the 2021 North Division Finals with Newfoundland hosting Reading. The Growlers rallied from a 3 games to 1 deficit in their postseason series against the Royals to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. One other postseason rematch is on tap for Friday with Utah hosting Rapid City. The Grizzlies defeated the Rush in six games in the Mountain Division Finals. Friday's other action includes Atlanta hosting Florida, Fort Wayne visiting Indy, Trois-Rivières welcoming Maine, Norfolk entertaining South Carolina, Idaho traveling to Iowa and Tulsa hosting Allen.

Ten teams open their home schedule on Saturday, including Greenville taking on Savannah in the Ghost Pirates' first-ever ECHL game. Other home openers on Saturday include Maine hosting Trois-Rivières and South Carolina hosting Norfolk in the back end of home-and-home weekend series. Other action sees Jacksonville taking on Orlando, Kalamazoo welcoming Indy, Worcester hosting Adirondack, Toledo visiting Wheeling, Fort Wayne entertaining Cincinnati, Tulsa visiting Kansas City and Allen heading to Wichita.

Among Sunday's action is Orlando hosting Jacksonville in the Solar Bears' home opener.

Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that has 28 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces playing 1,008 games from Oct. 21, 2022 to April 16, 2023. The ECHL is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

The ECHL hasaffiliationswith 28 teams in the National Hockey League in 2021-22, marking the 26th consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL.

New faces behind the benches

Eleven of the 28 ECHL teams will have a new coach in charge as the 2022-23 season gets underway.

After retiring following a 14-year playing career, including four seasons with Adirondack, Peter MacArthur takes over as the Thunder's new head coach while Chad Costello, a three-time ECHL Most Valuable Player and two-time Kelly Cup champion with Allen, takes over behind the Americans' bench after his retirement following the 2021-22 season.

In Iowa, Derek Damon assumes the head-coaching role after spending last season as the team's assistant coach while in Kalamazoo, 2022ECHL Hall of FameinducteeJoel Martinhas taken over the top spot after three seasons as the K-Wings assistant coach. Another former assistant coach taking over as head coach is Terrence Wallin in Maine, who spent the 2021-22 season as the Mariners' assistant coach.

Matt Carkner gets his first head-coaching assignment in Orlando after previously serving as an assistant coach for five seasons with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Rick Bennett is the first head coach in Savannah team history, and enters his first season in the professional ranks as a coach after spending 22 seasons in the collegiate ranks, including the previous 10 seasons at Union College, which included a National Championship in 2014.

After one season as Reading's assistant coach, James Henry moves into the head-coaching spot while in Worcester, Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman retired after a 16-year playing career to enter the coaching ranks for the first time.

A pair of coaches who served as interim head coaches in the latter stages of the 2021-22 season enter their first full seasons as a head coach this season - Duncan Dalmao in Indy and Brenden Kotyk in South Carolina.

Approaching milestones

Atlanta's Mike Pelech is on the verge of a couple of milestones in the 2022-23 season. The 14-year veteran enters this season second all-time in ECHL history with 813 games played, trailing the all-time leader, Sam Ftorek, by 46 games. Pelech ranks third all-time with 421 assists, which is 39 behindChris Valicevicfor second on the all-time list, and he is tied for fifth all-time with 611 points, which is 23 points behind Trevor Jobe for fourth place.

Justin Taylor of Kalamazoo begins the season fifth all-time with 724 games played. With 66 games played, he would move into third place on the ECHL's all-time list. Taylor has 497 career ECHL points, and with three points will become the 32nd player in league history to reach the 500-point plateau.

Several ECHL coaches are also on the verge of milestones in the 2022-23 season.

Florida's Brad Ralph, who last season set the ECHL record formost career postseason wins by a coach, enters the 2022-23 season eighth on the all-time regular-season wins list with 408. With 30 wins, he would move into sixth place in ECHL history.

Tulsa's Rob Murray enters the season with 399 career wins, and with one victory will become just the 10th coach in ECHL history to reach the 400-win plateau.

2022-23 Team Capsules

North Division

ADIRONDACK THUNDER

Location: Glens Falls, New York

Arena (Capacity): Cool Insuring Arena (4,794)

Coach: Peter MacArthur, 1st Season

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: New Jersey Devils

AHL Affiliate: Utica Comets

2021-22 in review

Record: 27-40-4, 58 points

Division Finish: 6th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 27th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.85 (23rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.83 (27th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T8th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 73.6% (27th)

MAINE MARINERS

Location: Portland, Maine

Arena (Capacity): Cross Insurance Arena (6,733)

Coach: Terrence Wallin, 1st Season

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Reading (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Boston Bruins

AHL Affiliate: Providence Bruins

2021-22 in review

Record: 33-31-8, 74 points

Division Finish: 4th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 18th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.19 (14th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.28 (15th)

Power Play (Rank): 24.9% (2nd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.6% (11th)

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS

Location: St. John's, Newfoundland

Arena (Capacity): Mary Brown's Centre (6,287)

Coach: Eric Wellwood, 2nd Season (42-20-5)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Eastern Conference Finals to Florida (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Toronto Maple Leafs

AHL Affiliate: Toronto Marlies

2021-22 in review

Record: 42-20-5, 89 points

Division Finish: 2nd, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.91 (1st)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.85 (7th)

Power Play (Rank): 27.9% (1st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.1% (T1st)

NORFOLK ADMIRALS

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Arena (Capacity): Norfolk Scope (8,468)

Coach: Rod Taylor, 3rd Season (43-75-14)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Carolina Hurricanes

AHL Affiliate: Chicago Wolves

2021-22 in review

Record: 29-37-6, 64 points

Division Finish: 6th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 24th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.83 (24th)

Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 3.63 (25th)

Power Play (Rank): 14.6% (27th)

Penalty Kill (Rank): 79.6% (18th)

READING ROYALS

Location: Reading, Pennsylvania

Arena (Capacity): Santander Arena (7,160)

Coach: James Henry, First Season

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Finals to Newfoundland (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: Philadelphia Flyers

AHL Affiliate: Lehigh Valley Phantoms

2021-22 in review

Record: 45-17-9, 99 points

Division Finish: 1st, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 2nd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.63 (4th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.83 (6th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.2% (17th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.9% (17th)

TROIS-RIVIÉRES LIONS

Location: Trois-Rivières, Quebec

Arena (Capacity): Colisée Videotron (4,390)

Coach: Eric Belanger, 2nd Season (34-29-6)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Newfoundland (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: Montreal Canadiens

AHL Affiliate: Laval Rocket

2021-22 in review

Record: 34-29-6, 74 points

Division Finish: 4th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 13th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.33 (T9th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.38 (T18th)

Power Play (Rank): 17.7% (T19th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.0% (16th)

WORCESTER RAILERS

Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

Arena (Capacity): DCU Center (5,600)

Coach: Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, 1st Season

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: New York Islanders

AHL Affiliate: Bridgeport Islanders

2021-22 in review

Record: 32-32-7, 71 points

Division Finish: 5th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 21st

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.20 (13th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.45 (22nd)

Power Play (Rank): 18.7% (T14th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.8% (T24th)

South Division

ATLANTA GLADIATORS

Location: Duluth, Georgia

Arena (Capacity): Gas South Arena (9,119)

Coach: Jeff Pyle, 12th Season with Atlanta, 18th Season in ECHL (580-435-122)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Jacksonville (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: Arizona Coyotes

AHL Affiliate: Tucson Roadrunners

2021-22 in review

Record: 43-24-5, 91 points

Division Finish: 2nd, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 5th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.06 (T17th)

Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 2.75 (4th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.3% (11th)

Penalty Kill (Rank): 83.9% (5th)

FLORIDA EVERBLADES

Location: Estero, Florida

Arena (Capacity): Hertz Arena (7,186)

Coach: Brad Ralph, 7th Season with Florida, 10th Season in ECHL (408-166-57)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Won Kelly Cup championship over Toledo (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers

AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers

2021-22 in review

Record: 42-20-10, 94 points

Division Finish: 1st, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.38 (T5th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.60 (2nd)

Power Play (Rank): 19.0% (12th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.7% (3rd)

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS

Location: Greenville, South Carolina

Arena (Capacity): Bon Secours Wellness Arena (7,044)

Coach: Andrew Lord, 3rd Season (71-48-25)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Florida (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings

AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign

2021-22 in review

Record: 33-29-10, 76 points

Division Finish: 4th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 15th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.92 (T20th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.90 (8th)

Power Play (Rank): 15.9% (24th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.8% (6th)

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Arena (Capacity): VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500)

Coach: Nick Luukko, 2nd Season (40-27-5)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Finals to Florida (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: New York Rangers

AHL Affiliate: Hartford Wolf Pack

2021-22 in review

Record: 40-27-5, 85 points

Division Finish: 3rd, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 8th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.86 (22nd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.57 (1st)

Power Play (Rank): 15.4% (26th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.2% (4th)

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS

Location: Orlando, Florida

Arena (Capacity): Amway Center (9,049)

Coach: Matt Carkner, 1st Season

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning

AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch

2021-22 in review

Record: 33-31-7, 72 points

Division Finish: 5th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 17th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.77 (26th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.18 (12th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.1% (18th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.7% (9th)

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES

Location: Savannah, Georgia

Arena (Capacity): Enmarket Arena (6,700)

Coach: Rick Bennett, 1st Season

NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights

AHL Affiliate: Henderson Silver Knights

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS

Location: North Charleston, South Carolina

Arena (Capacity): North Charleston Coliseum (7,250)

Coach: Brenden Kotyk, 2nd Season (10-8-0)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals

AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears

2021-22 in review

Record: 28-38-6, 62 points

Division Finish: 7th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 26th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.60 (27th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.31 (16th)

Power Play (Rank): 15.6% (25th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.1% (8th)

Central Division

CINCINNATI CYCLONES

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Arena (Capacity): Heritage Bank Center (6,955)

Coach: Jason Payne, 2nd Season (36-32-4)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Toledo (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres

AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans

2021-22 in review

Record: 36-32-4, 76 points

Division Finish: 4th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 14th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.38 (T5th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.32 (17th)

Power Play (Rank): 17.2% (T21st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.9% (T23rd)

FORT WAYNE KOMETS

Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Arena (Capacity): Memorial Coliseum (10,500)

Coach: Ben Boudreau, 4th Season (100-65-20)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Wheeling (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: Edmonton Oilers

AHL Affiliate: Bakersfield Condors

2021-22 in review

Record: 40-25-7, 87 points

Division Finish: 2nd, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 6th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.71 (3rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.13 (10th)

Power Play (Rank): 21.6% (T5th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.5% (T12th)

INDY FUEL

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena (Capacity): Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,145)

Coach: Duncan Dalmao, 2nd Season (11-6-0)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Chicago Blackhawks

AHL Affiliate: Rockford IceHogs

2021-22 in review

Record: 34-33-5, 73 points

Division Finish: 6th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 20th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.22 (12th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.24 (14th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.7% (T14th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.1% (21st)

IOWA HEARTLANDERS

Location: Coralville, Iowa

Arena (Capacity): Xtream Arena (5,100)

Coach: Derek Damon, 1st Season

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild

AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild

2021-22 in review

Record: 29-33-10, 68 points

Division Finish: 7th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 23rd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.18 (15th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.65 (26th)

Power Play (Rank): 23.9% (4th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.5% (12th)

KALAMAZOO WINGS

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Arena (Capacity): Wings Event Center (5,113)

Coach: Joel Martin, 1st Season

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Columbus Blue Jackets

AHL Affiliate: Cleveland Monsters

2021-22 in review

Record: 36-35-1, 73 points

Division Finish: 5th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 19th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.11 (16th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.54 (23rd)

Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T8th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 74.1% (26th)

TOLEDO WALLEYE

Location: Toledo, Ohio

Arena (Capacity): Huntington Center (7,431)

Coach: Dan Watson, 7th Season (232-106-30)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Kelly Cup Finals to Florida (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Detroit Red Wings

AHL Affiliate: Grand Rapids Griffins

2021-22 in review

Record: 49-19-4, 102 points

Division Finish: 1st, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 1st

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.85 (2nd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.82 (5th)

Power Play (Rank): 24.2% (3rd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.4% (T14th)

WHEELING NAILERS

Location: Wheeling, West Virginia

Arena (Capacity): WesBanco Arena (5,200)

Coach: Derek Army, 3rd Season (43-46-5)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Finals to Toledo (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins

AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

2021-22 in review

Record: 37-31-4, 78 points

Division Finish: 3rd, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 12th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.38 (T5th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.43 (21st)

Power Play (Rank): 20.1% (7th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.3% (22nd)

Mountain Division

ALLEN AMERICANS

Location: Allen, Texas

Arena (Capacity): Credit Union of Texas Event Center (6,200)

Coach: Chad Costello, 1st Season

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Rapid City (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Ottawa Senators

AHL Affiliate: Belleville Senators

2021-22 in review

Record: 35-28-9, 79 points

Division Finish: 3rd, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 10th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.33 (T9th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.39 (20th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.5% (16th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.4% (T14th)

IDAHO STEELHEADS

Location: Boise, Idaho

Arena (Capacity): Idaho Central Arena (5,006)

Coach: Everett Sheen, 3rd Season (72-51-10)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Dallas Stars

AHL Affiliate: Texas Stars

2021-22 in review

Record: 36-33-3, 75 points

Division Finish: 5th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 16th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.00 (19th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.65 (3rd)

Power Play (Rank): 21.6% (T5th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.2% (10th)

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

Location: Independence, Missouri

Arena (Capacity): Cable Dahmer Arena (5,800)

Coach: Tad O'Had, 3rd Season (63-64-17)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Seattle Kraken

AHL Affiliate: Coachella Valley Firebirds

2021-22 in review

Record: 32-33-7, 71 points

Division Finish: 6th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 22nd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.92 (T20th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.38 (T18th)

Power Play (Rank): 16.4% (23rd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.3% (20th)

RAPID CITY RUSH

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Arena (Capacity): The Monument (5,119)

Coach: Scott Burt, 2nd Season (36-25-11)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Finals to Utah (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames

AHL Affiliate: Calgary Wranglers

2021-22 in review

Record: 36-25-11, 83 points

Division Finish: 2nd, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 9th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.35 (8th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.22 (13th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.6% (10th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.1% (T1st)

TULSA OILERS

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Arena (Capacity): BOK Center (17,096)

Coach: Rob Murray, 6th Season with Tulsa, 12th Season in ECHL (399-287-96)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Utah (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks

AHL Affiliate: San Diego Gulls

2021-22 in review

Record: 36-30-6, 78 points

Division Finish: 4th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 11th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.06 (T17th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.06 (9th)

Power Play (Rank): 17.7% (T19th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.7% (7th)

UTAH GRIZZLIES

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Arena (Capacity): Maverik Center (10,207)

Coach: Ryan Kinasewich, 2nd Season (42-27-3)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Western Conference Finals to Toledo (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Colorado Avalanche

AHL Affiliate: Colorado Eagles

2021-22 in review

Record: 42-27-3, 87 points

Division Finish: 1st, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 7th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.33 (T9th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.13 (T10th)

Power Play (Rank): 17.2% (T21st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.8% (T24th)

WICHITA THUNDER

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Arena (Capacity): INTRUST Bank Arena (13,400)

Coach: Bruce Ramsay, 4th Season with Wichita, 5th Season in ECHL (129-117-31)

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: San Jose Sharks

AHL Affiliate: San Jose Barracuda

2021-22 in review

Record: 27-36-9, 63 points

Division Finish: 7th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 25th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.81 (25th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.58 (24th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.0% (T12th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.4% (19th)

ECHL Stories from October 17, 2022

