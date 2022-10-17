ECHL's 35th Season Opens on Friday
October 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The 35th season of the ECHL begins with Opening Weekend on Friday with eight games, continues on Saturday with 14 games and concludes with seven games on Sunday.
The first game of the 2021-22 season features a rematch of the 2021 North Division Finals with Newfoundland hosting Reading. The Growlers rallied from a 3 games to 1 deficit in their postseason series against the Royals to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. One other postseason rematch is on tap for Friday with Utah hosting Rapid City. The Grizzlies defeated the Rush in six games in the Mountain Division Finals. Friday's other action includes Atlanta hosting Florida, Fort Wayne visiting Indy, Trois-Rivières welcoming Maine, Norfolk entertaining South Carolina, Idaho traveling to Iowa and Tulsa hosting Allen.
Ten teams open their home schedule on Saturday, including Greenville taking on Savannah in the Ghost Pirates' first-ever ECHL game. Other home openers on Saturday include Maine hosting Trois-Rivières and South Carolina hosting Norfolk in the back end of home-and-home weekend series. Other action sees Jacksonville taking on Orlando, Kalamazoo welcoming Indy, Worcester hosting Adirondack, Toledo visiting Wheeling, Fort Wayne entertaining Cincinnati, Tulsa visiting Kansas City and Allen heading to Wichita.
Among Sunday's action is Orlando hosting Jacksonville in the Solar Bears' home opener.
Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that has 28 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces playing 1,008 games from Oct. 21, 2022 to April 16, 2023. The ECHL is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League.
The ECHL hasaffiliationswith 28 teams in the National Hockey League in 2021-22, marking the 26th consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL.
New faces behind the benches
Eleven of the 28 ECHL teams will have a new coach in charge as the 2022-23 season gets underway.
After retiring following a 14-year playing career, including four seasons with Adirondack, Peter MacArthur takes over as the Thunder's new head coach while Chad Costello, a three-time ECHL Most Valuable Player and two-time Kelly Cup champion with Allen, takes over behind the Americans' bench after his retirement following the 2021-22 season.
In Iowa, Derek Damon assumes the head-coaching role after spending last season as the team's assistant coach while in Kalamazoo, 2022ECHL Hall of FameinducteeJoel Martinhas taken over the top spot after three seasons as the K-Wings assistant coach. Another former assistant coach taking over as head coach is Terrence Wallin in Maine, who spent the 2021-22 season as the Mariners' assistant coach.
Matt Carkner gets his first head-coaching assignment in Orlando after previously serving as an assistant coach for five seasons with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.
Rick Bennett is the first head coach in Savannah team history, and enters his first season in the professional ranks as a coach after spending 22 seasons in the collegiate ranks, including the previous 10 seasons at Union College, which included a National Championship in 2014.
After one season as Reading's assistant coach, James Henry moves into the head-coaching spot while in Worcester, Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman retired after a 16-year playing career to enter the coaching ranks for the first time.
A pair of coaches who served as interim head coaches in the latter stages of the 2021-22 season enter their first full seasons as a head coach this season - Duncan Dalmao in Indy and Brenden Kotyk in South Carolina.
Approaching milestones
Atlanta's Mike Pelech is on the verge of a couple of milestones in the 2022-23 season. The 14-year veteran enters this season second all-time in ECHL history with 813 games played, trailing the all-time leader, Sam Ftorek, by 46 games. Pelech ranks third all-time with 421 assists, which is 39 behindChris Valicevicfor second on the all-time list, and he is tied for fifth all-time with 611 points, which is 23 points behind Trevor Jobe for fourth place.
Justin Taylor of Kalamazoo begins the season fifth all-time with 724 games played. With 66 games played, he would move into third place on the ECHL's all-time list. Taylor has 497 career ECHL points, and with three points will become the 32nd player in league history to reach the 500-point plateau.
Several ECHL coaches are also on the verge of milestones in the 2022-23 season.
Florida's Brad Ralph, who last season set the ECHL record formost career postseason wins by a coach, enters the 2022-23 season eighth on the all-time regular-season wins list with 408. With 30 wins, he would move into sixth place in ECHL history.
Tulsa's Rob Murray enters the season with 399 career wins, and with one victory will become just the 10th coach in ECHL history to reach the 400-win plateau.
2022-23 Team Capsules
North Division
ADIRONDACK THUNDER
Location: Glens Falls, New York
Arena (Capacity): Cool Insuring Arena (4,794)
Coach: Peter MacArthur, 1st Season
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: New Jersey Devils
AHL Affiliate: Utica Comets
2021-22 in review
Record: 27-40-4, 58 points
Division Finish: 6th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 27th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.85 (23rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.83 (27th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T8th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 73.6% (27th)
MAINE MARINERS
Location: Portland, Maine
Arena (Capacity): Cross Insurance Arena (6,733)
Coach: Terrence Wallin, 1st Season
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Reading (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Boston Bruins
AHL Affiliate: Providence Bruins
2021-22 in review
Record: 33-31-8, 74 points
Division Finish: 4th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 18th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.19 (14th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.28 (15th)
Power Play (Rank): 24.9% (2nd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.6% (11th)
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS
Location: St. John's, Newfoundland
Arena (Capacity): Mary Brown's Centre (6,287)
Coach: Eric Wellwood, 2nd Season (42-20-5)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Eastern Conference Finals to Florida (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Toronto Maple Leafs
AHL Affiliate: Toronto Marlies
2021-22 in review
Record: 42-20-5, 89 points
Division Finish: 2nd, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.91 (1st)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.85 (7th)
Power Play (Rank): 27.9% (1st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.1% (T1st)
NORFOLK ADMIRALS
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
Arena (Capacity): Norfolk Scope (8,468)
Coach: Rod Taylor, 3rd Season (43-75-14)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Carolina Hurricanes
AHL Affiliate: Chicago Wolves
2021-22 in review
Record: 29-37-6, 64 points
Division Finish: 6th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 24th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.83 (24th)
Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 3.63 (25th)
Power Play (Rank): 14.6% (27th)
Penalty Kill (Rank): 79.6% (18th)
READING ROYALS
Location: Reading, Pennsylvania
Arena (Capacity): Santander Arena (7,160)
Coach: James Henry, First Season
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Finals to Newfoundland (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Philadelphia Flyers
AHL Affiliate: Lehigh Valley Phantoms
2021-22 in review
Record: 45-17-9, 99 points
Division Finish: 1st, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 2nd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.63 (4th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.83 (6th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.2% (17th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.9% (17th)
TROIS-RIVIÉRES LIONS
Location: Trois-Rivières, Quebec
Arena (Capacity): Colisée Videotron (4,390)
Coach: Eric Belanger, 2nd Season (34-29-6)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Newfoundland (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Montreal Canadiens
AHL Affiliate: Laval Rocket
2021-22 in review
Record: 34-29-6, 74 points
Division Finish: 4th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 13th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.33 (T9th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.38 (T18th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.7% (T19th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.0% (16th)
WORCESTER RAILERS
Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
Arena (Capacity): DCU Center (5,600)
Coach: Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, 1st Season
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: New York Islanders
AHL Affiliate: Bridgeport Islanders
2021-22 in review
Record: 32-32-7, 71 points
Division Finish: 5th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 21st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.20 (13th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.45 (22nd)
Power Play (Rank): 18.7% (T14th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.8% (T24th)
South Division
ATLANTA GLADIATORS
Location: Duluth, Georgia
Arena (Capacity): Gas South Arena (9,119)
Coach: Jeff Pyle, 12th Season with Atlanta, 18th Season in ECHL (580-435-122)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Jacksonville (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Arizona Coyotes
AHL Affiliate: Tucson Roadrunners
2021-22 in review
Record: 43-24-5, 91 points
Division Finish: 2nd, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 5th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.06 (T17th)
Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 2.75 (4th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.3% (11th)
Penalty Kill (Rank): 83.9% (5th)
FLORIDA EVERBLADES
Location: Estero, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Hertz Arena (7,186)
Coach: Brad Ralph, 7th Season with Florida, 10th Season in ECHL (408-166-57)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Won Kelly Cup championship over Toledo (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers
AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers
2021-22 in review
Record: 42-20-10, 94 points
Division Finish: 1st, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.38 (T5th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.60 (2nd)
Power Play (Rank): 19.0% (12th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.7% (3rd)
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS
Location: Greenville, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): Bon Secours Wellness Arena (7,044)
Coach: Andrew Lord, 3rd Season (71-48-25)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Florida (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings
AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign
2021-22 in review
Record: 33-29-10, 76 points
Division Finish: 4th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 15th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.92 (T20th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.90 (8th)
Power Play (Rank): 15.9% (24th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.8% (6th)
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Arena (Capacity): VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500)
Coach: Nick Luukko, 2nd Season (40-27-5)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Finals to Florida (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: New York Rangers
AHL Affiliate: Hartford Wolf Pack
2021-22 in review
Record: 40-27-5, 85 points
Division Finish: 3rd, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 8th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.86 (22nd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.57 (1st)
Power Play (Rank): 15.4% (26th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.2% (4th)
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS
Location: Orlando, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Amway Center (9,049)
Coach: Matt Carkner, 1st Season
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning
AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch
2021-22 in review
Record: 33-31-7, 72 points
Division Finish: 5th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 17th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.77 (26th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.18 (12th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.1% (18th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.7% (9th)
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES
Location: Savannah, Georgia
Arena (Capacity): Enmarket Arena (6,700)
Coach: Rick Bennett, 1st Season
NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights
AHL Affiliate: Henderson Silver Knights
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): North Charleston Coliseum (7,250)
Coach: Brenden Kotyk, 2nd Season (10-8-0)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals
AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears
2021-22 in review
Record: 28-38-6, 62 points
Division Finish: 7th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 26th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.60 (27th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.31 (16th)
Power Play (Rank): 15.6% (25th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.1% (8th)
Central Division
CINCINNATI CYCLONES
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Arena (Capacity): Heritage Bank Center (6,955)
Coach: Jason Payne, 2nd Season (36-32-4)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Toledo (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres
AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans
2021-22 in review
Record: 36-32-4, 76 points
Division Finish: 4th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 14th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.38 (T5th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.32 (17th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.2% (T21st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.9% (T23rd)
FORT WAYNE KOMETS
Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Arena (Capacity): Memorial Coliseum (10,500)
Coach: Ben Boudreau, 4th Season (100-65-20)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Wheeling (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Edmonton Oilers
AHL Affiliate: Bakersfield Condors
2021-22 in review
Record: 40-25-7, 87 points
Division Finish: 2nd, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 6th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.71 (3rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.13 (10th)
Power Play (Rank): 21.6% (T5th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.5% (T12th)
INDY FUEL
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Arena (Capacity): Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,145)
Coach: Duncan Dalmao, 2nd Season (11-6-0)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Chicago Blackhawks
AHL Affiliate: Rockford IceHogs
2021-22 in review
Record: 34-33-5, 73 points
Division Finish: 6th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 20th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.22 (12th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.24 (14th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.7% (T14th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.1% (21st)
IOWA HEARTLANDERS
Location: Coralville, Iowa
Arena (Capacity): Xtream Arena (5,100)
Coach: Derek Damon, 1st Season
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild
AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild
2021-22 in review
Record: 29-33-10, 68 points
Division Finish: 7th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 23rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.18 (15th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.65 (26th)
Power Play (Rank): 23.9% (4th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.5% (12th)
KALAMAZOO WINGS
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Arena (Capacity): Wings Event Center (5,113)
Coach: Joel Martin, 1st Season
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Columbus Blue Jackets
AHL Affiliate: Cleveland Monsters
2021-22 in review
Record: 36-35-1, 73 points
Division Finish: 5th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 19th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.11 (16th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.54 (23rd)
Power Play (Rank): 19.7% (T8th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 74.1% (26th)
TOLEDO WALLEYE
Location: Toledo, Ohio
Arena (Capacity): Huntington Center (7,431)
Coach: Dan Watson, 7th Season (232-106-30)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Kelly Cup Finals to Florida (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Detroit Red Wings
AHL Affiliate: Grand Rapids Griffins
2021-22 in review
Record: 49-19-4, 102 points
Division Finish: 1st, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 1st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.85 (2nd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.82 (5th)
Power Play (Rank): 24.2% (3rd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.4% (T14th)
WHEELING NAILERS
Location: Wheeling, West Virginia
Arena (Capacity): WesBanco Arena (5,200)
Coach: Derek Army, 3rd Season (43-46-5)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Finals to Toledo (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins
AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
2021-22 in review
Record: 37-31-4, 78 points
Division Finish: 3rd, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 12th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.38 (T5th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.43 (21st)
Power Play (Rank): 20.1% (7th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.3% (22nd)
Mountain Division
ALLEN AMERICANS
Location: Allen, Texas
Arena (Capacity): Credit Union of Texas Event Center (6,200)
Coach: Chad Costello, 1st Season
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Rapid City (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Ottawa Senators
AHL Affiliate: Belleville Senators
2021-22 in review
Record: 35-28-9, 79 points
Division Finish: 3rd, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 10th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.33 (T9th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.39 (20th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.5% (16th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.4% (T14th)
IDAHO STEELHEADS
Location: Boise, Idaho
Arena (Capacity): Idaho Central Arena (5,006)
Coach: Everett Sheen, 3rd Season (72-51-10)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Dallas Stars
AHL Affiliate: Texas Stars
2021-22 in review
Record: 36-33-3, 75 points
Division Finish: 5th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 16th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.00 (19th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.65 (3rd)
Power Play (Rank): 21.6% (T5th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.2% (10th)
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS
Location: Independence, Missouri
Arena (Capacity): Cable Dahmer Arena (5,800)
Coach: Tad O'Had, 3rd Season (63-64-17)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Seattle Kraken
AHL Affiliate: Coachella Valley Firebirds
2021-22 in review
Record: 32-33-7, 71 points
Division Finish: 6th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 22nd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.92 (T20th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.38 (T18th)
Power Play (Rank): 16.4% (23rd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.3% (20th)
RAPID CITY RUSH
Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
Arena (Capacity): The Monument (5,119)
Coach: Scott Burt, 2nd Season (36-25-11)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Finals to Utah (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames
AHL Affiliate: Calgary Wranglers
2021-22 in review
Record: 36-25-11, 83 points
Division Finish: 2nd, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 9th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.35 (8th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.22 (13th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.6% (10th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.1% (T1st)
TULSA OILERS
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Arena (Capacity): BOK Center (17,096)
Coach: Rob Murray, 6th Season with Tulsa, 12th Season in ECHL (399-287-96)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Utah (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks
AHL Affiliate: San Diego Gulls
2021-22 in review
Record: 36-30-6, 78 points
Division Finish: 4th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 11th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.06 (T17th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.06 (9th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.7% (T19th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.7% (7th)
UTAH GRIZZLIES
Location: West Valley City, Utah
Arena (Capacity): Maverik Center (10,207)
Coach: Ryan Kinasewich, 2nd Season (42-27-3)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Western Conference Finals to Toledo (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Colorado Avalanche
AHL Affiliate: Colorado Eagles
2021-22 in review
Record: 42-27-3, 87 points
Division Finish: 1st, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 7th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.33 (T9th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.13 (T10th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.2% (T21st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.8% (T24th)
WICHITA THUNDER
Location: Wichita, Kansas
Arena (Capacity): INTRUST Bank Arena (13,400)
Coach: Bruce Ramsay, 4th Season with Wichita, 5th Season in ECHL (129-117-31)
2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: San Jose Sharks
AHL Affiliate: San Jose Barracuda
2021-22 in review
Record: 27-36-9, 63 points
Division Finish: 7th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 25th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.81 (25th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.58 (24th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.0% (T12th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.4% (19th)
