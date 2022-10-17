Maine Mariners Fourth Season Begins this Weekend









The Maine Mariners begin their fourth ECHL season this weekend, with a three-game series against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. It's Maine's second season as the Boston Bruins ECHL affiliate. Under new Head Coach Terrence Wallin, the Mariners look to build off their first ever Kelly Cup playoff appearance in 2021-22. Many familiar faces are returning, with 15 skaters from last season's team coming back to the 2022-23 squad. In the offseason, the Mariners added defenseman and Falmouth native Alden Weller, and two University of Maine alumni: forwards Tim Doherty and Mitch Fossier, a former Black Bears captain. This season, the ECHL's North Division is comprised of seven teams, with the addition of the Norfolk Admirals, who transfer in from the South. The league has also added an extra eligible player in the lineup for all games - increasing from 16 skaters to 17. The Mariners' season opener is this Friday, October 21st on the road at the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7 PM.

The home opener is Saturday, October 22nd at 6 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena, also against Trois-Rivieres. The Mariners expect one of the largest crowds in team history, with limited tickets available. The Mariners and Lions finish the weekend series on Sunday in Portland at 3 PM. The game will feature Scooby Doo specialty jerseys and a postgame open skate.

The Mariners went 2-0-0 in the preseason, picking up a pair of wins against the Worcester Railers this past weekend. Saturday in Worcester, Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi posted a 15 save shutout and Nick Master scored the only goal in a 1-0 Mariners win. On Sunday at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, the Mariners made a stunning comeback, erasing a 3-0 deficit midway through the third period to win 4-3 in overtime. Tim Doherty scored two goals while Reid Stefanson netted the OT winner.

