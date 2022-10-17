Constantinou Loaned to Wichita
October 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota announced today that the Barracuda have loaned defenseman Billy Constantinou to the Thunder.
Constantinou, 22, was signed to an AHL deal by the Barracuda on Thursday. The Scarborough, Ontario native attended camp with San Jose at the beginning of October.
He was acquired in a trade last year at the deadline from the Atlanta Gladiators. Constantinou finished his rookie season with 33 points (7g, 26a) in 63 games between Wichita, Atlanta and Iowa.
Before turning pro, he played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Niagara, Kingston and the Soo Greyhounds. His best year came in 2019-20 when he collected 53 points (9g, 44a) in 60 games between Kingston and the Soo.
Season-opening rosters are due to the league this week and will be announced prior to the home opener.
Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen Americans.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Billy Constantinou
