K-Wings Receive Bradford on Loan from Monsters, Cut Three Players

October 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Cleveland Monsters have reassigned forward Erik Bradford to the team on loan.

Bradford, 27, signed a two-way contract with Cleveland in the off-season, after finishing last season with 51 points (19G, 32A) in 54 games for Kalamazoo.

The Orangeville, Ontario native was also voted the team's MVP, was named alternate captain and finished the season as the team's No. 3 scorer despite playing 16 games with Grand Rapids (AHL) in 2021-22.

Kalamazoo also released forwards Tommy Stang and Danny Vanderwiel from their tryout agreements, and released forward Bair Gendunov from his contract.

The K-Wings open the 2022-23 season this Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.

