K-Wings Receive Bradford on Loan from Monsters, Cut Three Players
October 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Cleveland Monsters have reassigned forward Erik Bradford to the team on loan.
Bradford, 27, signed a two-way contract with Cleveland in the off-season, after finishing last season with 51 points (19G, 32A) in 54 games for Kalamazoo.
The Orangeville, Ontario native was also voted the team's MVP, was named alternate captain and finished the season as the team's No. 3 scorer despite playing 16 games with Grand Rapids (AHL) in 2021-22.
Kalamazoo also released forwards Tommy Stang and Danny Vanderwiel from their tryout agreements, and released forward Bair Gendunov from his contract.
The K-Wings open the 2022-23 season this Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.
The Hungry Howies Friends & Family Deal is BACK. Enjoy 4 tickets to one of our available Hungry Howie's Friends and Family games, 4 exclusive Kalamazoo Wings winter hats for everyone in your group, 2 Magnet Schedules, and a FREE $20 Hungry Howie's voucher for your whole family to enjoy. Click HERE to secure your HH Friends & Family Deal for the Home Opener.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 17, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - October 17 - ECHL
- Utica Assigns Parent to Adirondack, Thunder Release Three - Adirondack Thunder
- Oilers Acquire Adam Samuelsson - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Receive Bradford on Loan from Monsters, Cut Three Players - Kalamazoo Wings
- Maine Mariners Fourth Season Begins this Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Calgary Assigns Chechelev, Rhinehart and Lavigne to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL's 35th Season Opens on Friday - ECHL
- Thunder Renews Partnership with Field Pass Hockey - Wichita Thunder
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 1 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Receive Bradford on Loan from Monsters, Cut Three Players
- K-Wings Cap Preseason Victorious, Beat Walleye on the Road
- K-Wings Open Preseason, Fall to Walleye at Home
- K-Wings Receive Defenseman Chad Nychuk from Canucks, Release Two Players
- K-Wings Welcome Five from AHL Camps, Release Two Players