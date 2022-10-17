Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 1

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), kickoff their 25th season this weekend in Coralville, IA taking on the Iowa Heartlanders Friday and Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (MT). The Steelheads wrapped up their pre-season portion of the schedule going (2-0) with a pair of wins over the Utah Grizzlies.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 21 at Iowa Heartlanders Listen Watch

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Iowa Heartlanders Listen Watch

LAST WEEK'S GAMES (2-0-0)

Friday, Oct. 14 Idaho (3) vs. Utah (2) Full Recap Box Score

Utah led 1-0 after the first 20 minutes of play on a power-play score but the Steelheads struck twice 46 apart from one another late in the second to take a 2-1 lead into the final frame thanks to goals from Janis Svanenbergs and Nick Canade. A power-play goal from the captain A.J. White early in the third made it 3-1 but the Grizzlies were able to get the game back within one 46 seconds later. Behind Kupsky's 11 third period saves the Steelheads were able to hang on for a 3-2 victory.

Lineup

Kawaguhci White SvanenbergsRegisterBradyKupsky

Pelton-Byce Miller Murphy KudlaBarteauxPoirier

Walker Becker Kehler CanadeHaiskanen

Timmons Knierim

DNP: Headrick, Misiak, Pastujov, Stief, Thomas, Thome

Saturday, Oct. 15 Idaho (5) at Utah (2) Full Recap Box Score

Idaho led 2-0 until 4:39 left in the second period thanks to first period goals from Jordan Timmons and Ty Pelton-Byce. The Grizzlies struck on the power-play with 4:39 left in the second but the Steelheads headed into the dressing room up by one after 40 minutes of play. Utah scored 2:24 into the third period to tie things up at 2-2 but Cody Haiskanen notched a power-play score at 6:06. Moments later Jordan Timmons struck for the second time of the evening to give Idaho a two-goal lead. Jordan Kawaguchi buried an empty-net goal with 1:51 left in regulation to give the Steelheads a 5-2 victory.

Lineup

Kawaguchi Pelton-Byce Svanenbergs KudlaHeadrick Poirier

Kehler Miller Murphy Canade Haiskanen Thome

Walker Becker Knierim Thomas Stief

Timmons Brady

DNP: White, Misiak, Pastujov, Register, Barteaux, Kupsky

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#3 Nick Canade scored a goal and recorded a fighting major on Friday night while finishing tied for the team lead with four shots. Tallied two assists on Saturday night. Finished the two games 1-2-3, +2, 6 shots, 5 PIMS.

#10 Jordan Timmons scored twice on Saturday night and recorded six shots.

#34 Colton Kehler recorded an assist in both games and picked up a fighting major on Friday night.

#55 Zach Walker tallied an assist in both games.

#72 Janis Svanenbergs tallied a goal on Friday night and an assist Saturday.

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi notched an assist on Friday night and a goal Saturday night along with a game high eight shots.

