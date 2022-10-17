ECHL Transactions - October 17

October 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 17, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Brady Fleurent, F

R.J. Murphy, F

Dino Balsamo, F

Sacha Roy

Cincinnati:

Samuel Hunter, D

Kyler Matthews, D

Maurizio Colella, F

Peyton Francis, F

Jacksonville:

Adam Berg, F

Talyn Boyko, G

Kalamazoo:

Tommy Stang, F

Danny Vanderwiel, F

Rapid City:

Branden Makara, F

Jay Powell, D

Reading:

Aaron Ryback, F

Wheeling:

Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G

Alex Koopmeiners, F/D

Aaron Aragon, F

Eetu Selanne, F

Drayson Pears, D

Roy Kanda, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Carlos Fornaris, F

Ian Mackey, F

Florida:

Bray Crowder, D

Fort Wayne:

David Thomson, F

Logan Barlage, F

Idaho:

Peter Thome, G

Iowa:

Griff Jeszka, F

Jacksonville:

Pavel Vorobei, D

Kalamazoo:

Bair Gendunov, F

Kansas City:

Austin Alger, F

James McEwan, F

Maine:

Zacharie Cloutier, F

Rapid City:

Leif Mattson, F

Reading:

Eric MacAdams, F

Wheeling:

Mario Culina, G

Nick Fea, F

Zach Wilkie, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Xavier Parent, F assigned by Utica

Allen:

Add Stephen Baylis, F added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Mitch Hoelscher, F assigned by Springfield

Jacksonville:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F signed contract

Add Jacob Friend, D added to training camp roster

Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Bo Hanson, D traded to Iowa

Maine:

Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Jacob Wilson, D recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F added to training camp roster (traded from Florida)

Rapid City:

Add Simon Lavigne, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Rhett Rhinehart, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Daniil Chechelev, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Riley Morris, G signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Toledo:

Add Joseph Nardi, F assigned by Manitoba

Tulsa:

Add Adam Samuelsson, D added to training camp roster (claimed from Idaho)

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) (p.m.)

Wheeling:

Add Sean Josling, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Quercia, F added to training camp roster

Wichita:

Add Billy Constantinou, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Abbotsford

