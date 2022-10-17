ECHL Transactions - October 17
October 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 17, 2022:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Brady Fleurent, F
R.J. Murphy, F
Dino Balsamo, F
Sacha Roy
Cincinnati:
Samuel Hunter, D
Kyler Matthews, D
Maurizio Colella, F
Peyton Francis, F
Jacksonville:
Adam Berg, F
Talyn Boyko, G
Kalamazoo:
Tommy Stang, F
Danny Vanderwiel, F
Rapid City:
Branden Makara, F
Jay Powell, D
Reading:
Aaron Ryback, F
Wheeling:
Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G
Alex Koopmeiners, F/D
Aaron Aragon, F
Eetu Selanne, F
Drayson Pears, D
Roy Kanda, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Carlos Fornaris, F
Ian Mackey, F
Florida:
Bray Crowder, D
Fort Wayne:
David Thomson, F
Logan Barlage, F
Idaho:
Peter Thome, G
Iowa:
Griff Jeszka, F
Jacksonville:
Pavel Vorobei, D
Kalamazoo:
Bair Gendunov, F
Kansas City:
Austin Alger, F
James McEwan, F
Maine:
Zacharie Cloutier, F
Rapid City:
Leif Mattson, F
Reading:
Eric MacAdams, F
Wheeling:
Mario Culina, G
Nick Fea, F
Zach Wilkie, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Xavier Parent, F assigned by Utica
Allen:
Add Stephen Baylis, F added to training camp roster
Indy:
Add Mitch Hoelscher, F assigned by Springfield
Jacksonville:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F signed contract
Add Jacob Friend, D added to training camp roster
Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Bo Hanson, D traded to Iowa
Maine:
Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Jacob Wilson, D recalled by Providence
Norfolk:
Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F added to training camp roster (traded from Florida)
Rapid City:
Add Simon Lavigne, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Add Rhett Rhinehart, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Add Daniil Chechelev, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Riley Morris, G signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Toledo:
Add Joseph Nardi, F assigned by Manitoba
Tulsa:
Add Adam Samuelsson, D added to training camp roster (claimed from Idaho)
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) (p.m.)
Wheeling:
Add Sean Josling, F added to training camp roster
Add Matt Quercia, F added to training camp roster
Wichita:
Add Billy Constantinou, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Abbotsford
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 17, 2022
- Constantinou Loaned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 17 - ECHL
- Utica Assigns Parent to Adirondack, Thunder Release Three - Adirondack Thunder
- Oilers Acquire Adam Samuelsson - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Receive Bradford on Loan from Monsters, Cut Three Players - Kalamazoo Wings
- Maine Mariners Fourth Season Begins this Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Calgary Assigns Chechelev, Rhinehart and Lavigne to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL's 35th Season Opens on Friday - ECHL
- Thunder Renews Partnership with Field Pass Hockey - Wichita Thunder
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 1 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.