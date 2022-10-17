Thunder Renews Partnership with Field Pass Hockey

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that the team has extended its partnership with Field Pass Hockey for the coming 2022-23 season.

All 72 games will be streamed on the Field Pass Hockey App. Also, fans can watch each game live on FloSports once again with their subscription-based service.

This will be the fifth season that Thunder fans can find the game live on Field Pass. All 72 games will be carried live on the Field Pass app, which can be downloaded through Google Play or the Apple store or can listen live. Fans can also watch every game live on FloSports. For one low price, fans can access all the content on the FloSports platform.

Additionally, Field Pass Hockey is introducing a bi-weekly show called The Rolling Thunder Podcast, hosted by Matthew Harding and the voice of the Thunder, Jason Mals. The podcast will feature a mix of players from this year's squad as well as players from various eras of Thunder hockey. The first episode will be released on Tuesday, October 18.

"We are grateful for our relationship with the Wichita Thunder and are excited to continue airing the team's games this season," said Field Pass Hockey Managing Editor, Matthew Harding. "The Rolling Thunder Podcast is a project we've wanted to do for a long time. We expect it will keep fans updated on the team, plus have conversations with some of the players and coaches who made the franchise what it is today."

Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen Americans.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

