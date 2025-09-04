USL Championship Week 26 Player of the Week: Aiden McFadden - Louisville City FC
Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 4, 2025
- Rhode Island FC to Celebrate Young Fans in Second Annual Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Lexington SC - North Carolina FC
- Roots Host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for Sunday Matinee Fixture - Oakland Roots
- Fan Vote Now Open: Rodrigo Lopez Nominated for Player of the Month - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar Called up to Somalia National Team - San Antonio FC
- United Soccer League Announces Partnership with BoxLIFE - USL
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Birmingham Legion FC - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Adds Versatile Midfielder Cameron Duke on Short Term Contract - Hartford Athletic
- Another Unique Venue Awaits Hounds Visit - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Riverhounds Classic Kicks off New Youth Season - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington SC Hosts North Carolina FC Amid Tight Playoff Race - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rowdies to Host Fifth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- Jamaica Calls up LouCity's Lambert for World Cup Qualifiers
- LouCity Clinches Playoff Berth with Win on Enemy Turf at Indy
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels North to Face Indy Eleven
- LouCity Loans Midfielder Moguel to Western Conference Club
- LouCity's Playoff Plans on Hold for Another Week After Draw with New Mexico