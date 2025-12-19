USL Indy Eleven

USL Championship Save of the Year Winner: Hunter Sulte, Indy Eleven

Published on December 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video


Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central