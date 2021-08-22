Urshela Impresses on Rehab Assignment in Series-Finale Win
August 22, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Altoona, Penn. - The Somerset Patriots (56-39) earned a series split against the Altoona Curve (50-44) with a 6-2 win Sunday night at People's Natural Gas Field.
Gio Urshela became the 10th player to make a Major League rehab appearance with the team in the game. He hit second and got the start at third base. Urshela went 3-for-4 in the game with a double and two runs scored.
Altoona took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Mason Martin (21) solo home run. Somerset responded with four runs in the top of the third on a Josh Breaux sacrifice fly, Chad Bell RBI single and a Thomas Milone two-run double.
The Patriots added two more runs in the sixth on a Breaux RBI double and a Bell RBI single.
Hayden Wesneski (W, 5-4) allowed two runs over 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win. He is now 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA across four starts in August. Travis MacGregor (L, 3-7) yielded four runs over 2.1 innings and took the loss.
Somerset now returns home to welcome in the Akron Rubberducks Tuesday night. First pitch at TD Bank Ballpark is set for 7:05 p.m.
