Gio Urshela Will Commence Rehab with Somerset

Bridgewater, NJ - The New York Yankees have announced that INF Gio Urshela will commence a rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday. He is expected to start the game at third base against the Altoona Curve on the road.

Urshela was placed on the 10-day injured list for a left hamstring strain on August 3rd. He was hitting .274 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI over 84 games this season.

In 2019, Urshela hit .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI in 132 games played. He followed up with a .298 average, six home runs and 30 RBI in the shortened 2020 season.

He made his MLB debut on June 9, 2015 with the Cleveland Indians against the Oakland Athletics. The Yankees acquired the Columbian infielder in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on May 9, 2018 for a player to be named later.

Urshela carries a .273 average with 175 runs scored, 374 hits, 77 doubles, 46 home runs and 184 RBI for his MLB career with Cleveland, Toronto and New York.

He marks the tenth Major League rehab assignment for Somerset this year, joining: LHP Zack Britton, INF Luke Voit, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Luis Severino, RHP Clarke Schmidt, INF Chris Gittens, RHP Corey Kluber, OF Clint Frazier, and C Gary Sanchez.

