Baseball Gods against Altoona in Faith Night Defeat

CURVE, PA - Matt Fraizer knocked his second Double-A home run of the season and 22nd of the campaign in the sixth inning for Altoona, but it was not enough as the Curve fell to Somerset, 6-2, on Sunday night in front of 6,940 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Fraizer finished 2-3 on the night, his eighth multi-hit game in 16 appearances for Altoona this season. Since joining the Curve on August 6th, Fraizer has a .379 batting average with six doubles, three triples, two home runs and a .422 on-base percentage.

Mason Martin hit his 21st home run of the season in the second inning off Somerset starter Hayden Wesneski. Martin knocked a double later in the contest for his 23rd multi-hit game this season. Wesneski finished the contest allowing the two runs on six hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven batters.

Somerset scored four times off Curve starter Travis MacGregor in the third inning. Thomas Milone plated two on his ninth double of the season to highlight the frame. MacGregor allowed four runs on four hits in 2.1 innings, walking three batters with three strikeouts.

Two more runs came for the Patriots in the sixth inning off Cam Alldred. Josh Breaux lined an RBI double to center field to score a run. He later scored on a Chad Bell RBI single.

The bullpen was active for Altoona in the defeat. Brad Case allowed three hits in 1.2 scoreless innings. Alldred allowed two runs on four hits in two innings. Shea Murray, Nathan Kirby, and Cristofer Melendez combined for three shutout innings to end the game, with each striking out two batters.

New York Yankees third baseman Giovanny Urshela made a rehab appearance for Somerset in the win. In six innings, he finished 3-4 with two singles and a double, scoring twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae picked up his 17th stolen base of the season while Josh Bissonette finished 2-4 in the loss.

Somerset and Altoona split the series three games each on the week. The two teams finish the season split 6-6.

The Curve will begin a six-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Jeff Passantino (1-6, 4.65) will start for Altoona, with LHP Michael Plassmeyer (2-6, 4.23) slated for Richmond.

