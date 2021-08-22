August 22, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 22, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SWEPT IN DOUBLEHEADER - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies swept the Portland Sea Dogs last night, 4-0 and 5-3. In game one, Cole Gordon tossed a complete-game shutout, holding the Sea Dogs to three hits over the seven-inning contest. Gordon held the hitless until Ronaldo Hernandez singled to lead off the fifth inning. Gordan struck out four and walked two. Brayan Bello took the loss for the Sea Dogs allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings of work. Enmanuel De Jesus pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in relief of Bello. In game two, two errors led to three unearned runs in the second inning as the Rumble Ponies took an early 3-0 lead. Cameron Cannon launched his first Double-A home run in the third inning, a two-run shot to left field that brought the Sea Dogs within a run of Binghamton. Jeisson Rosario tied the game an inning later when we blasted his third home run of the year in the Gifford's Pavilion in rightfield.

ROSARIO UNDER PRESSURE - Jeisson Rosario has been exceptional when he comes to the plate with runners in scoring position. He is batting .386 (22-for-36) with three doubles, one home run and 30 RBI. Rosario also has a .472 OBP and .491 slugging percentage.

NEXT UP - The two-week homestand will continue on Tuesday, August 24 against the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field. It will be the first time the Fightin Phils have been to Portland this season, but second time the two teams have faced each other. The Sea Dogs swept Reading in a six-game series in July at FirstEnergy Stadium.

SEA DOGS RELIEVERS ARE LOCKED IN - Two Portland relievers have been exceptionally strong for the Sea Dogs this season. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 11 appearances spanning 15.2 innings with only nine hits and 15 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last six games (8.2 innings) while allow just three hits and striking out 11.

WHERE DO WE STAND - With the two losses last night, the Sea Dogs fall to third place in the Double-A Northeast League. The Akron RubberDucks maintain the top spot with the Bowie Baysox moving into second place, 2.5 games behind Akron. Portland is in third place, 3.5 games back while the Somerset Patriots are in fourth place 4.0 games behind the RubberDucks.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Josh Winckowski will take the mound for the series finale today. He last pitched 8/12 at Somerset which was his shortest outing of the season. He only recorded one out in the first inning and allowed five runs on six hits while giving up one home run. Winckowski last faced the Rumble Ponies 8/5 and pitched 6.1 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits while walking one and striking out seven.

