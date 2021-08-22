Sea Dogs Game Suspended in the Fourth Inning

August 22, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine- Sunday's Portland Sea Dogs game with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been suspended in the fourth inning due to rain.

The game will resume at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 7th, followed by that day's regularly scheduled game, which will now be seven innings in duration.

The game is tied at three with two outs and a runner on first in the top of the fourth inning.

Yoel Romero had a two-run single and Carlos Cortes drove in a run with a single as Binghamton took a 3-0 lead in the second.

Ronaldi Baldwin tied the game with a three-run double in the bottom half of the inning.

Fans with tickets for Sunday's suspended game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2021 Sea Dogs home game, subject to availability.

Fans with tickets to the September 7th game will be able to watch the completion of the suspended game and that day's regularly scheduled game.

The Sea Dogs have Monday off and will start a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday night at 6:00 PM. Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 5:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.