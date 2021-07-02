Two Patriots Earn MiLB Recognition for the Month of June

Somerset Patriots infielder Diego Castillo

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots INF Diego Castillo and RHP Janson Junk have been named the Double-A Northeast League Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for June.

This marks the first time that a Patriot has won an MiLB Player of the Month award. Additionally, Somerset is the only team in all of Minor League Baseball to sweep its league's awards for the month.

Castillo led the league in batting average (.378), hits (37) and total bases (71) and was third in doubles (10), on-base percentage (.419), slugging percentage (.724) and OPS (1.144). He finished fourth in home runs (eight) and fifth in runs (20). He recorded 11 multi-hit games including six three-hit games and one four-hit game.

The Venezuelan infielder currently ranks second in the Double-A Northeast League in slugging (.622) and OPS (1.013) and is third in the league in hitting (.343). He was previously named the league's Player of the Week for the week of June 1st through June 6th.

Right-handed pitcher Janson Junk was 3-1 with a save and a 1.33 ERA and in five games (four starts). He held opponents to a .135 batting average, allowing 12 hits over 27 innings. He struck out 24 batters while walking seven.

The Seattle native currently leads the Double-A Northeast League and ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball among qualified pitchers with a 1.07 ERA. He was previously named the league's Player of the Week for the week of June 15th through June 20th.

The Patriots compiled a 15-10 record in June: the best in the Double-A Northeast League. Additionally, the team currently owns the league's top overall record (32-17) and has the second-best record in all of Double-A baseball (Frisco RoughRiders, 34-17).

Somerset is currently wrapping up a 12-game road trip in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before the team returns home to open a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday, July 6th against the Erie SeaWolves.

