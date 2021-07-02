RubberDucks Walk off Baysox in Rollercoaster 10-Inning Game, 7-6
July 2, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks came from behind twice to force extras, earning their second walk-off win of the season as they defeated the Bowie Baysox 7-6 in ten innings on Friday night at Canal Park. The Ducks now improve their record in extra innings this season to 5-1 and have their first home walk-off win since Oscar Gonzalez's three-run homer sent everyone home happy on Opening Day May 4th.
Turning Point
After Kyle Marman kept Bowie off the scoreboard in the top half of the 10th, Akron's offense loaded the bases with a Chris Roller walk and a Daniel Schneeman single into center. The hero of the night was catcher Mike Rivera who lifted a flyball into deep left field to score Oscar Gonzalez on a sacrifice fly and give the Ducks a 7-6 win in ten innings.
Mound Presence
Thomas Ponticelli got the start for Akron and shut the Baysox down for first two innings. Bowie would score one in the third and one in the fifth off of Ponticelli, but he would respond with a perfect sixth to end his night. In total, Ponticelli allowed two runs over six innings while striking out two. Jake Miednik would not fair as well as Ponticelli by allowing four runs in two thirds of an inning. Manuel Alvarez would toss 2.1 scoreless innings striking out six. Kyle Marman entered to start extra innings and toss a scoreless inning while striking out two,
Duck Tales
Akron finally put a number on the board in the fifth inning when Daniel Schneemann doubled home Chris Roller to cut the Bowie lead to 2-1. The RubberDucks would follow with a big sixth inning. Gonzalez would single home Will Benson before scoring alongside Steven Kwan on a Richie Palacios two-run double. Akron would cap off the four-run sixth when Palacios scored on an error to make it 5-2 RubberDucks. In the bottom of the ninth, Jose Fermin tripled before being lifted for a pinch runner. Andruw Monasterio would enter and score on a wild pitch to tie the game 6-6. The RubberDucks left ten on base and were 3-for-13 with RISP.
Notebook
Gonzalez singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, which is the longest active streak and tied for the longest streak in all of Double-A ... During the 17-game streak, the RubberDucks outfielder has posted a scorching .394 batting average with 15 RBI and a .437 OPB ... That hitting streak is the longest for a RubberDuck since Tyler Krieger's 24-game hitting streak in 2018 and the franchise record 50-game hitting streak that catcher Francisco Mejia which he set in 2016 ...Time: 3:50... Attendance: 5,190
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series with the Bowie Baysox on Saturday, July 3 at 7:05 PM with the second consecutive night of fireworks at Canal Park. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Zach Plesac (Rehab Start) will take the mound for Akron against Bowie starter and MLB pipeline top Orioles prospect Grayson Rodrguez (3-0, 1.82 ERA).
