Friday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Doubleheader Postponed

Manchester, N.H. - Friday night's doubleheader between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.

One game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday with two seven-inning games scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The second game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, September 1 at a time to be determined at Delta Dental Stadium.

Fans with tickets to Friday's single-admission doubleheader can redeem them for any other Fisher Cats home game in 2021.

The series with Portland continues through Fourth of July Weekend, with a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show scheduled for Saturday night and the biggest fireworks show in Fisher Cats history scheduled for Sunday night.

