Friday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Doubleheader Postponed
July 2, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, N.H. - Friday night's doubleheader between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.
One game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday with two seven-inning games scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The second game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, September 1 at a time to be determined at Delta Dental Stadium.
Fans with tickets to Friday's single-admission doubleheader can redeem them for any other Fisher Cats home game in 2021.
The series with Portland continues through Fourth of July Weekend, with a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show scheduled for Saturday night and the biggest fireworks show in Fisher Cats history scheduled for Sunday night.
For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.
