Senators Shut out in Opener of Doubleheader

July 2, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators were shut out for the tenth time this season in game one Friday night 7-0 by the Somerset Patriots. Harrisburg managed just four hits, two by Jake Alu, and had just one runner reach third base. Somerset had a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning then plated five runs in the final two innings.
ON CAPITAL HILL
Mario Sanchez pitched into the sixth inning, going 5.2 innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out five.
Bryan Dobzanski finished the game going 1.1 innings and allowing two runs on two hits.
WITH THE GAVEL
Jake Alu had two hits in his Double-A debut.
FILIBUSTERS
Harrisburg was shut out for the tenth time this season. With the loss in game one, they are now 0-6 in doubleheader games.
ON DECK
The Senators and Somerset Patriots play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:40 p.m.
