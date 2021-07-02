Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Doubleheader Postponed

MANCHESTER, NH - Tonight's doubleheader featuring the Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to inclement weather. Game one of the doubleheader originally scheduled for today will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, July 3 beginning at 5:00pm. Game two will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, September 1 at a time to be announced. Each game will be seven-innings.

RHP Andrew Politi (1-6, 7.75 ERA) will take the mound for game one while RHP Kutter Crawford (1-2, 4.13 ERA) will start game two for the Sea Dogs tomorrow. The Fisher Cats will send RHP Maximo Castillo (5-1, 5.40 ERA) to the mound in game one and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1, 4.13 ERA) will be on the bump for game two.

