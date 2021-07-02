July 2, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

COMEBACK VICTORY LAST NIGHT - The Sea Dogs trailed 2-0 in the first game of the doubleheader last night going into the sixth inning. Pedro Castellanos belted a lead-off home run to right field to put Portland on the board, 2-1. Castellanos now has eight home runs this season. Then in the seventh inning, Jeisson Rosario blasted his first homer of the year. It was a three-run bomb to left field and the Sea Dogs held on to the 4-2 victory. The second game of the doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up this evening part of another doubleheader.

ZACK KELLY IS STILL AT IT - Zack Kelly continued his dominant streak last night. He pitched the bottom of the seventh inning and retired the side in order, earning his first save of the year. Kelly has not allowed an earned run since May 16th. Since then, he has appeared in 12 games, pitching 14.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on eight hits while walking seven and striking out nine. He owns a 1.07 WHIP.

SIX GAME HITTING STREAK FOR MENESES - Joey Meneses continued his hitting streak Tuesday night with a double in the first inning. He has recorded a hit in each of his last six games, batting .435 with four doubles, one home run and four RBI. He has a .519 on-base percentage and a .739 slugging percentage.

ADAMES SHUTS DOWN BATTERS - Sea Dogs closer Jose Adames has not allowed a hit in his last five appearances. He has tossed 4.0 shutout innings during that time and has walked three batters while striking out nine. This streak dates back to June 17. He also continues to lead the Northeast League in saves with 10.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division, 5.0 games out of first place behind the Somerset Patriots. New Hampshire is currently in third place and are only 5.0 games behind the Sea Dogs with four more head-to-head games between the Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs this week.

ON THE MOUND - Andrew Politi has faced the Fisher Cats five times. He owns a 0-3 record with 9.68 ERA against New Hampshire and has pitched 17.2 innings allowing 22 runs (19 earned) on 27 hits while walking 13 and striking out 20. Kutter Crawford will start game two for the Sea Dogs. He has faced the Fisher Cats twice and is is 0-1 with 7.11 ERA against New Hampshire. Crawford has tossed 6.1 innings allowing five runs on six hits while walking two and striking out seven. His last start was 6/26 vs Somerset. He pitched 3.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits while striking out five.

