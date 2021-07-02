Rumble Ponies Release Promo Schedule, Tickets for Remainder of Season

Binghamton, NY- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are excited to announce the release of the promotional schedule and tickets for every remaining home game of the season are on sale.

In addition to the promotional theme days, the Rumble Ponies continue to host all their fan-favorite weekly promotions, including 2 For Tuesday, We Care Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks Friday, Bark in the Park every Saturday, and Sunday Family Funn Day.

The Rumble Ponies are also excited to invite all children in attendance to Run the Outfield after every home game Tuesday-Saturday, and post-game Catch on Field every Sunday (excludes Sept. 5 and Sept. 19).

The promotional schedule for the remainder of the season features many exciting days coming up at Mirabito Stadium, with some of the highlights including:

- August 5: Off to the Races sponsored by Tioga Downs

- August 6: Miller Auto Team Fireworks Friday

- August 7: Charpit Charlie Bobblehead Giveaway sponsored by Lupo's

- August 8: Princess and Pirates Day

- August 11: It's A Good Life sponsored by The Agency

- August 13: SummerWeen, Miller Auto Team Fireworks Friday

- August 14: 42 Hat Giveaway sponsored by MTS

- August 15: Circus Day

- September 2: Italian Heritage Night

- September 3: Miller Auto Team Fireworks Friday

- September 4: David Wright Bobblehead Giveaway sponsored by IBM

- September 5: Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series

- September 5: Boy Scout/Girl Scout Night and Scout sleepover on field

- September 14: Rumble in the Kitchen sponsored by Sysco

- September 17: Halfway to St. Patrick's Day, Miller Auto Team Fireworks Friday

- September 17-September 19: Fan Appreciation Weekend

- September 19: Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series, Last Home Game

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

