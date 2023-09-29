Twelve Players Added to Monsters' Training Camp Roster
September 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that 12 players have been added to the club's 2023-24 Training Camp Roster, listed below. Full details on Cleveland's 2023-24 Training Camp, including the team's practice schedule at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville, will be announced in the coming days.
Columbus assigned forwards Tyler Angle, Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, and Mikael Pyythia to Cleveland alongside defensemen Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm and Samuel Knazko. Blue-liner Cole Clayton and forwards Roman Ahcan, Jake Gaudet, and Owen Sillinger, all under AHL contract with the Monsters, were released by the Blue Jackets from their tryout agreements and returned to Cleveland. Additionally, goaltenders Eric Dop and Brett Brochu were added to the Monsters' roster on tryout agreements.
2023-24 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (12) - accurate as of 9/29/23
Forwards (7) Roman Ahcan, Tyler Angle, Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Jake Gaudet, Mikael Pyyhtia, Owen Sillinger
Defensemen (3) Cole Clayton, Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Samuel Knazko
Goaltenders (2) Eric Dop, Brett Brochu
