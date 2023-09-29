Penguins Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule & Roster

September 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced their practice schedule and initial training camp roster prior to the 2023 preseason.

The Penguins will begin formal training camp practices tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Toyota SportsPlex. Most practices will be held at the Toyota SportsPlex, and these practices will be open to the public and media alike. Practices at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza are not open to the public, but can be covered by media.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's full training camp schedule is as follows:

DATE TIME LOCATION

Saturday, Sept. 30 Group 1 Practice 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Group 2 Practice 11:45 a.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 Practice 10:00 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Scrimmage 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2 Group 1 Practice 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Scrimmage 11:10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Group 2 Practice 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 Game Group 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Group 2 Practice 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Preseason Game at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. PPL Center

Wednesday, Oct. 4 Preseason Game vs. Hershey, 10:35 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Thursday, Oct. 5 Practice 10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Friday, Oct. 6 Game Group 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Group 2 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Preseason Game at Hershey, 7:00 p.m. Giant Center

Saturday, Oct. 7 Preseason Game vs. Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, Oct. 8 DAY OFF

Monday, Oct. 9 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex

Tuesday, Oct. 10 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex

The initial training camp roster consists of 36 players, (20 forwards, 13 defensemen and three goaltenders). Players will be added to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp roster as the Pittsburgh Penguins' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the AHL. The 36 rostered players for the start of Penguins training camp are listed below, or can be found at this link.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Player Pos. Hometown Birthdate Ht. Wt. Previous Team(s) Contract

Justin Addamo RW Clermont-Ferrand, FRA 5/27/1998 (25) 6'6" 250 W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL

Wheeling (ECHL)

Corey Andonovski RW Uxbridge, ON 3/26/1999 (24) 6'1" 195 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL

Isaac Belliveau D Fleurimont, QC 11/26/2002 (20) 6'2" 180 Gatineau (QMJHL) NHL

Joel Blomqvist G Uusikaarlepyy, FIN 1/10/2002 (21) 6'2" 187 Kärpät (Liiga) NHL

W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Davis Bunz D Middletown, WI 9/4/1998 (25) 6'1" 185 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout

Cédric Desruisseaux LW Warwick, QC 3/3/2000 (23) 5'8" 166 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout

Sebastian Dirven D Bainsville, ON 6/22/1998 (25) 6'3" 196 Cornell (NCAA) Tryout

Wheeling (ECHL)

David Drake D Naperville, IL 1/7/1995 (28) 6'4" 205 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout

Taylor Fedun D Edmonton, AB 6/4/1988 (35) 6'1" 200 Pittsburgh (NHL) NHL

W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Matt Filipe LW Newton, MA 12/31/1997 (25) 6'2" 196 Maine (ECHL) AHL

Jordan Frasca LW Caledon, ON 7/5/2001 (22) 6'2" 184 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL

Wheeling (ECHL)

Taylor Gauthier G Calgary, AB 2/15/2001 (22) 6'2" 208 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL

Wheeling (ECHL)

Ty Glover C London, ON 10/11/2000 (22) 6'3" 210 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL

Jonathan Gruden C Rochester Hills, MI 5/4/2000 (23) 6'0" 195 Pittsburgh (NHL) NHL

W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Dillon Hamaliuk LW Leduc, AB 10/30/2000 (22) 6'3" 200 Wichita (ECHL) NHL

Avery Hayes RW Westland, MI 10/10/2002 (20) 5'10" 174 Hamilton (OHL) AHL

Peterborough (OHL)

Sam Houde C Blainville, QC 3/8/2000 (23) 6'0" 172 W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL

Cam Hausinger RW Anchorage, AK 1/12/1999 (24) 5'10" 191 Milwaukee (AHL) Tryout

Iowa (AHL)

Wheeling (ECHL)

David Jankowski C Dundas, ON 5/25/1997 (26) 6'1" 175 Michigan Tech (NCAA) Tryout

Wheeling (ECHL)

Marc Johnstone RW Cranford, NJ 6/19/1996 (27) 6'0" 181 Toronto (AHL) NHL

Jagger Joshua LW Dearborn, MI 3/29/1999 (24) 6'3" 210 Michigan State (NCAA) AHL

W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Tanner Laderoute RW Edmonton, AB 6/4/1997 (26) 6'0" 167 Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) Tryout

Wheeling (ECHL)

Justin Lee D Waskada, MB 3/17/2000 (23) 6'0" 195 Denver (NCAA) AHL

W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Thimo Nickl D Klagenfurt, AUT 12/4/2001 (21) 6'3" 196 AIK (Allsvenskan) AHL

Xavier Ouellet D Terrebonne, QC 7/29/1993 (30) 6'0" 200 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL

Rem Pitlick C Plymouth, MN 4/2/1997 (26) 5'11" 202 Montréal (NHL) NHL

Laval (AHL)

Matthew Quercia LW Andover, MA 2/24/1999 (24) 6'3" 202 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout

Louis Roehl D Eden Prairie, MN 4/9/1998 (25) 5'10" 185 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout

Austin Rueschhoff C Wentzville, MO 9/7/1997 (26) 6'7" 230 Hartford (AHL) AHL

Milwaukee (AHL)

Dmitri Samorukov D Volgograd, RUS 6/16/1999 (24) 6'3" 188 St. Louis (NHL) AHL

Springfield (AHL)

Ty Smith D Lloydminster, AB 3/24/2000 (23) 5'11" 180 Pittsburgh (NHL) NHL

W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Lukas Svejkovsky RW Point Roberts, WA 11/28/2001 (21) 5'9" 170 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL

Jack St. Ivany D Manhattan Beach, CA 7/22/1999 (24) 6'3" 195 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL

David Tendeck G North Vancouver, BC 11/25/1999 (23) 6'1" 180 Tucson (AHL) Tryout

Atlanta (ECHL)

Evan Vierling C Aurora, ON 6/20/2002 (21) 6'0" 176 Barrie (OHL) AHL

Quinn Wichers D Metcalfe, ON 8/19/1997 (26) 6'4" 215 San Diego (AHL) Tryout

Rapid City (ECHL)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.