Penguins Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule & Roster
September 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced their practice schedule and initial training camp roster prior to the 2023 preseason.
The Penguins will begin formal training camp practices tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Toyota SportsPlex. Most practices will be held at the Toyota SportsPlex, and these practices will be open to the public and media alike. Practices at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza are not open to the public, but can be covered by media.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's full training camp schedule is as follows:
DATE TIME LOCATION
Saturday, Sept. 30 Group 1 Practice 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Group 2 Practice 11:45 a.m. - 1:40 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1 Practice 10:00 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Scrimmage 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 2 Group 1 Practice 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Scrimmage 11:10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Group 2 Practice 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3 Game Group 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
Group 2 Practice 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Preseason Game at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. PPL Center
Wednesday, Oct. 4 Preseason Game vs. Hershey, 10:35 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
Thursday, Oct. 5 Practice 10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Friday, Oct. 6 Game Group 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Group 2 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Preseason Game at Hershey, 7:00 p.m. Giant Center
Saturday, Oct. 7 Preseason Game vs. Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, Oct. 8 DAY OFF
Monday, Oct. 9 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex
Tuesday, Oct. 10 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex
The initial training camp roster consists of 36 players, (20 forwards, 13 defensemen and three goaltenders). Players will be added to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp roster as the Pittsburgh Penguins' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the AHL. The 36 rostered players for the start of Penguins training camp are listed below, or can be found at this link.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Player Pos. Hometown Birthdate Ht. Wt. Previous Team(s) Contract
Justin Addamo RW Clermont-Ferrand, FRA 5/27/1998 (25) 6'6" 250 W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL
Wheeling (ECHL)
Corey Andonovski RW Uxbridge, ON 3/26/1999 (24) 6'1" 195 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL
Isaac Belliveau D Fleurimont, QC 11/26/2002 (20) 6'2" 180 Gatineau (QMJHL) NHL
Joel Blomqvist G Uusikaarlepyy, FIN 1/10/2002 (21) 6'2" 187 Kärpät (Liiga) NHL
W-B/Scranton (AHL)
Davis Bunz D Middletown, WI 9/4/1998 (25) 6'1" 185 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout
Cédric Desruisseaux LW Warwick, QC 3/3/2000 (23) 5'8" 166 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout
Sebastian Dirven D Bainsville, ON 6/22/1998 (25) 6'3" 196 Cornell (NCAA) Tryout
Wheeling (ECHL)
David Drake D Naperville, IL 1/7/1995 (28) 6'4" 205 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout
Taylor Fedun D Edmonton, AB 6/4/1988 (35) 6'1" 200 Pittsburgh (NHL) NHL
W-B/Scranton (AHL)
Matt Filipe LW Newton, MA 12/31/1997 (25) 6'2" 196 Maine (ECHL) AHL
Jordan Frasca LW Caledon, ON 7/5/2001 (22) 6'2" 184 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL
Wheeling (ECHL)
Taylor Gauthier G Calgary, AB 2/15/2001 (22) 6'2" 208 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL
Wheeling (ECHL)
Ty Glover C London, ON 10/11/2000 (22) 6'3" 210 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL
Jonathan Gruden C Rochester Hills, MI 5/4/2000 (23) 6'0" 195 Pittsburgh (NHL) NHL
W-B/Scranton (AHL)
Dillon Hamaliuk LW Leduc, AB 10/30/2000 (22) 6'3" 200 Wichita (ECHL) NHL
Avery Hayes RW Westland, MI 10/10/2002 (20) 5'10" 174 Hamilton (OHL) AHL
Peterborough (OHL)
Sam Houde C Blainville, QC 3/8/2000 (23) 6'0" 172 W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL
Cam Hausinger RW Anchorage, AK 1/12/1999 (24) 5'10" 191 Milwaukee (AHL) Tryout
Iowa (AHL)
Wheeling (ECHL)
David Jankowski C Dundas, ON 5/25/1997 (26) 6'1" 175 Michigan Tech (NCAA) Tryout
Wheeling (ECHL)
Marc Johnstone RW Cranford, NJ 6/19/1996 (27) 6'0" 181 Toronto (AHL) NHL
Jagger Joshua LW Dearborn, MI 3/29/1999 (24) 6'3" 210 Michigan State (NCAA) AHL
W-B/Scranton (AHL)
Tanner Laderoute RW Edmonton, AB 6/4/1997 (26) 6'0" 167 Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) Tryout
Wheeling (ECHL)
Justin Lee D Waskada, MB 3/17/2000 (23) 6'0" 195 Denver (NCAA) AHL
W-B/Scranton (AHL)
Thimo Nickl D Klagenfurt, AUT 12/4/2001 (21) 6'3" 196 AIK (Allsvenskan) AHL
Xavier Ouellet D Terrebonne, QC 7/29/1993 (30) 6'0" 200 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL
Rem Pitlick C Plymouth, MN 4/2/1997 (26) 5'11" 202 Montréal (NHL) NHL
Laval (AHL)
Matthew Quercia LW Andover, MA 2/24/1999 (24) 6'3" 202 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout
Louis Roehl D Eden Prairie, MN 4/9/1998 (25) 5'10" 185 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout
Austin Rueschhoff C Wentzville, MO 9/7/1997 (26) 6'7" 230 Hartford (AHL) AHL
Milwaukee (AHL)
Dmitri Samorukov D Volgograd, RUS 6/16/1999 (24) 6'3" 188 St. Louis (NHL) AHL
Springfield (AHL)
Ty Smith D Lloydminster, AB 3/24/2000 (23) 5'11" 180 Pittsburgh (NHL) NHL
W-B/Scranton (AHL)
Lukas Svejkovsky RW Point Roberts, WA 11/28/2001 (21) 5'9" 170 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL
Jack St. Ivany D Manhattan Beach, CA 7/22/1999 (24) 6'3" 195 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL
David Tendeck G North Vancouver, BC 11/25/1999 (23) 6'1" 180 Tucson (AHL) Tryout
Atlanta (ECHL)
Evan Vierling C Aurora, ON 6/20/2002 (21) 6'0" 176 Barrie (OHL) AHL
Quinn Wichers D Metcalfe, ON 8/19/1997 (26) 6'4" 215 San Diego (AHL) Tryout
Rapid City (ECHL)
