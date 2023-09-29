Flames Reduce Camp Roster to 42
September 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned Etienne Morin to the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL).
The Flames have also released Mikael Diotte (D) from his amateur tryout.
Additionally, the Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:
Bell, Parker (LW)
Sutter, Brett (C)
Stromgren, William (RW)
Gourley, Jarrod (D)
Check out the Calgary Wranglers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2023
- Rangers Assign Five Players to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Assign 12 Players to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule & Roster - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Twelve Players Added to Monsters' Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Reduce Camp Roster to 42 - Calgary Wranglers
- Forwards Assigned to Colorado Eagles, Burke Clears Waivers - Colorado Eagles
- Luypen Joins Group Headed to Rockford from Blackhawks Training Camp - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Sign Dmitry Osipov to Professional Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Bears Mourn Passing of Chuck Hamilton - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Flames Assign Multiple Players to Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Flames Reduce Camp Roster to 42
- Flames Assign Multiple Players to Wranglers
- Flames Trim Down Camp Roster
- 'Get My Foot in the Door'
- 'Learn as Much as I Can'