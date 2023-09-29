Flames Reduce Camp Roster to 42

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned Etienne Morin to the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL).

The Flames have also released Mikael Diotte (D) from his amateur tryout.

Additionally, the Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Bell, Parker (LW)

Sutter, Brett (C)

Stromgren, William (RW)

Gourley, Jarrod (D)

