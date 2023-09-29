IceHogs Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

The Rockford IceHogs today announced the team's 2023 Training Camp Schedule. Camp begins in Rockford on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the BMO Center and will last through Friday, Oct. 6.

The IceHogs will play the Iowa Wild in two preseason games on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 6. The Oct. 4 game will be played in Rockford at the newly renovated Riverview Ice House, and the Hogs will be teaming up with the Rockford Park District to create a fun and festive atmosphere outside of the venue leading up to the game.

The preseason game on Oct. 6 will be played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

IceHogs training camp practices are closed to the public, but limited tickets are still available to the preseason match on Oct. 4 at Riverview Ice House.

Tickets for Oct. 4 preseason game

Day Date Type Time on ice

Sunday Oct. 1 Practice 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday Oct. 2 Practice 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesday Oct. 3 Practice 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday Oct. 4 Morning Skate 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Wednesday Oct. 4 Preseason Game #1 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Thursday Oct. 5 Practice 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Friday Oct. 6 Morning Skate TBD

Friday Oct. 6 Preseason Game #2 vs Iowa* 7 p.m.

*at Wells Fargo Arena

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

