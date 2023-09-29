Rangers Assign Five Players to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned five players to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The club has assigned defenseman Nikolas Brouillard and forwards Karl Henriksson, Ryder Korczak, and Bobby Trivigno to the Wolf Pack. In addition, defenseman Blake Hillman has been released from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the Rangers and will report to Wolf Pack training camp.

Brouillard, 28, appeared in 72 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls during the 2022-23 season. He tied his career-high with 39 points (6 g, 33 a) and set a new career-high in assists. The defenseman has appeared in 168 AHL games in his career with the Gulls and Toronto Marlies, scoring 92 points (22 g, 70 a).

Henriksson, 22, dressed in 70 games with the Wolf Pack during his rookie North American campaign in 2022-23. He scored 17 points (7 g, 10 a), including two game-winning goals. Henriksson also dressed in eight games during the Wolf Pack's run in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The native of Malmo, Sweden, was selected by the Rangers in the second round, 58th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Trivigno, 24, scored 26 points (7 g, 19 a) in 57 games with the Wolf Pack during his rookie season in 2022-23. The native of Setauket, New York, finished tied for fourth on the Wolf Pack in +/- during the 2022-23 season, finishing with a +13 rating that was tops among rookies on the club.

Korczak, 21, appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 campaign. He made his professional debut on October 23rd, 2022, against the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Korczak skated in 48 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The native of Yorkton, SK, scored 69 points (28 g, 41 a), finishing fourth on the club in scoring. He was selected by the Rangers in the third round, 75th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Hillman, 27, scored five assists in 29 regular season games with the Wolf Pack during his first season with the club. He added four points (2 g, 2 a) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack, including his first two goals with the club.

The native of Elk River, MN, signed with the Wolf Pack on July 6th, 2022. He inked a one-year contract extension with the club on March 9th, 2023, for the 2023-24 season.

The Wolf Pack kick off the home portion of their 2023-24 season at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

