Blues Assign 12 Players to T-Birds

September 29, 2023







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned 12 players to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, including forwards Mikhail Abramov, Drew Callin, Tanner Dickinson, Andre Heim, and Mitch Hoelscher, defensemen Jeremie Biakabutuka, Joseph Duszak, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Austin Osmanski, and Hunter Skinner, and goaltenders Will Cranley and Vadim Zherenko. In addition, the Blues released forward Nick Ritchie and defenseman Andy Welinski from their professional tryouts.

