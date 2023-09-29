Amerks Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

September 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open its 2023 Training Camp on Monday, Oct. 2 at The Blue Cross Arena. All non-gameday on-ice sessions over the week-long camp will be held at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Amerks head coach Seth Appert and select players will be made available to the media in-person and virtually via Zoom immediately following specified practice sessions. Information on how to access the call will be distributed each morning.

Rochester plays its first of two preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 5 at home against the Syracuse Crunch. All current Amerks Season Ticket Members can receive up to four complimentary tickets to the 7:05 p.m. matchup while tickets for the general public start at just $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amerks.com or by calling 585-454-5335.

The Amerks close out their exhibition schedule on Friday, Oct. 6 when they visit the Utica Comets for a 7:00 p.m. face-off at Adirondack Bank Center.

The schedule for the first week of Amerks 2023 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 2

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Oct. 5

Morning skate at 10:20 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Preseason Game vs. Syracuse at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Morning skate at 11:15 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Preseason Game at Utica at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Off-Ice Workouts

Sunday, Oct. 8

Day Off

Rochester begins its 68th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2023-24 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $16 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.