Flames Assign Multiple Players to Wranglers

September 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Duarte, Mark (RW)

Gallant, Alex (LW)

Kerins, Rory (C)

McLain, Mitch (C)

Nikolaev, Ilya (C)

Murphy, Connor (G)

Radomsky, Matt (G)

