Flames Assign Multiple Players to Wranglers
September 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:
Duarte, Mark (RW)
Gallant, Alex (LW)
Kerins, Rory (C)
McLain, Mitch (C)
Nikolaev, Ilya (C)
Murphy, Connor (G)
Radomsky, Matt (G)
