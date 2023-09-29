Bears Sign Dmitry Osipov to Professional Tryout

(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Dmitry Osipov to a professional tryout agreement. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Osipov, 26, played last season with the San Diego Gulls, skating in 57 games and registering three points (2g, 1a) to go along with 72 penalty minutes. The native of Moscow, Russia logged five fighting majors while setting a new American Hockey League career-best in games played.

The 6'4", 229-pound Osipov has played 171 career AHL games for Chicago, Rockford, and San Diego, posting 18 points (8g, 10a) and 252 penalty minutes. He has played both forward and defense in his professional career. In addition to his time in the AHL, Osipov has also played 123 games in the ECHL with Quad City and Indy posting 28 points (6g, 22a).

Ospiov will join Hershey's 2023 Training Camp, set to open on Monday, Oct. 2 at GIANT Center. A Training Camp schedule and roster is expected to be released on Sunday.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com.

