Forwards Assigned to Colorado Eagles, Burke Clears Waivers

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Henry Bowlby, Tanner Kero and Matthew Stienburg have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, forward Cal Burke has cleared NHL waivers and will also be assigned to the Eagles.

Bowlby spent the past two seasons with the Charlotte Checkers, collecting 25 goals and 30 assists, including 13 goals and 14 assists during the 2022-23 campaign. A native of Edina, Minnesota, Bowlby made his professional debut with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2021-22 season, posting eight goals and six assists in just 23 contests.

Kero comes to the Eagles having generated 94 goals and 147 assists in 343 career AHL contests, including 17 goals and 33 assists in 69 games last season with the Texas Stars. In addition, the 6-foot, 185-pound center has posted 11 goals and 24 assists in 134 NHL contests with the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks. Kero has notched 20 or more goals on two different occasions in the AHL, lighting the lamp 20 times with the Rockford IceHogs during the 2015-16 season and collecting a career-high 24 goals with the Utica Comets in 2018-19.

A third-round selection of the Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Stienburg joined the Eagles late last season after concluding his senior year at Cornell University. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound center collected one assist in four regular season contests with Colorado and produced one assist in four playoff games with the Eagles. Stienburg generated 20 goals and 26 assists in 73 career NCAA contests, including a career-high 13 goals and 16 assists during the 2021-22 season. He helped lead Cornell to the 2019-20 ECAC Regular Season Championship and was named to the 2021-22 ECAC Second All-Star Team.

Burke returns to the Eagles for a fourth season, after registering new career highs in goals (16), assists (23) and points (39) during the 2022-23 campaign. The 26-year-old also made his NHL debut last season, skating in a pair of contests with the Avalanche. In 160 career AHL games with Colorado, Burke has amassed 30 goals and 44 assists.

