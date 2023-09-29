Bears Mourn Passing of Chuck Hamilton

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are saddened to learn of the recent passing of former player and head coach Charles "Chuck" George Hamilton. He was 84 years old.

A native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Hamilton played seven seasons for Hershey from 1963-70, and ranks among the franchise leaders in several statistical categories. He appeared in 459 games (19th), and tallied 77 goals and 161 assists (T-32nd) for 238 points (T-40th). In the 1968-69 season, he posted a career-high 74 points (28g, 46a) to finish third in team scoring in the regular season, and added six points (2g, 4a) in 11 postseason contests to help Hershey capture the fourth Calder Cup in franchise history.

After concluding his playing career within the St. Louis Blues organization as a member of the Denver Spurs of the Western Hockey League in 1973, Hamilton was named the seventh head coach in Bears team history on August 21, 1973, succeeding Frank Mathers. In his first season behind the bench of the Bears, Hamilton led Hershey to its fifth Calder Cup championship in franchise history with a 39-23-14 record in the regular season and a 12-2 record in the postseason. In the 1975-76 season, Hamilton was awarded the AHL's Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the league's outstanding coach and helped guide the Bears to their 14th appearance in the Calder Cup Finals.

Hamilton held the position of head coach for parts of six campaigns from 1973-79 and finished his tenure as head coach with a record of 187-199-52 in 438 games. His 187 victories as head coach rank second in franchise history.

Hamilton was inducted into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2016.

