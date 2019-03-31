Tulsa Shuts out Utah 6-0

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Oilers defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at BOK Center.

Utah ended the season series 3-3-0-1 vs Tulsa this season. Both teams are postseason bound and could face see each other down the line. With the win, Tulsa took over first place in the Mountain Division with 86 standings points, 1 more than the Idaho Steelheads. Utah is in 3rd place with 79 points.

Tulsa got 2 goals from Mike Mckee and 1 goal and 1 assist from Roman Ammirato. Dylan Bredo added 3 assists for the Oilers. Goaltender Ian Keserich got the shutout for Tulsa, stopping all 22 shots.

Oilers went 2 for 6 on the power play, while Utah was 0 for 6.

Mike Economos led the Grizzlies with 5 shots on goal. Joe Cannata stopped 27 of 33 for Utah. Kevin Carr came in with 13:56 left in the third period and stopped 5 of 5.

Grizzlies have 3 games left in the regular season. They are at Idaho on April 5th and return to Maverik Center for Fan Appreciation Weekend on April 6th at 7:00 pm and on April 7th at 1:00 pm.

3 stars of the game

1. Ian Keserich (Tulsa) - 22 save shutout.

2. Dylan Bredo (Tulsa) - 3 assists.

3. Mike McKee (Tulsa) - 2 goals. Plus 3.

