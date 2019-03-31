Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

DATE: Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (37-25-4-1) take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-39-3-3) for the ninth and final time of the regular season. Orlando leads the regular season series against Greenville with a 4-3-1-0 record.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Orlando clinched a third consecutive trip to the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night. The magic number to clinch second place in the South Division - and home ice advantage in the South Division Semifinals - is currently four points.

RABBIT SEASON FOR SOMPPI: Despite only playing in four games against the Swamp Rabbits this season, Otto Somppi leads the Solar Bears with seven points (3g-4a) against Greenville. The forward has gotten at least a point in each of his four games against the Swamp Rabbits, including a goal and assist in Friday's match.

SCHOENBORN ONE AWAY FROM 50: After chipping in a goal and assist in Saturday's win over South Carolina, Alex Schoenborn's next point will give him 50 in his career. The forward has 19 goals and 30 assists in 128 career games split between the ECHL and American Hockey League.

LEBLANC ENJOYING RESURGENT MARCH: After missing much of the month of February, Chris LeBlanc has picked his game up in the month of March. The second-year forward has nine points through 13 games, and has chipped in three goals over his last five. LeBlanc enters today's game with a two-game goal streak.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

