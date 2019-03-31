Cyclones Drop Tough Overtime Contest in Toledo

Toledo, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (49-12-5-3) fell to the Toledo Walleye in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon. Forward Myles Powell tallied the lone goal for the Cyclones, who are now just one point away from clinching the Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular Season Champions.

After a scoreless opening period which saw the teams exchange quality scoring chances, Cincinnati drew first blood late in the second period when forward Jesse Schultz fed Powell on a 2-on-1 rush, and he tapped a shot in to put Cincinnati on top, 1-0, after 40 minutes.

After being outshot, 31-18, through the first two periods, the Walleye started to turn the tide defensively, outshooting Cincinnati 11-5 in the period. Toledo managed to tie the game at the 11:50 mark of the frame when forward Abbot Girduckis found the back of the net to pull the Walleye level, 1-1.

The sides each had a few more quality scoring chances as the third went on, however neither side was able to net the go-ahead marker and the game headed into overtime tied, 1-1.

In the extra session, Toledo only needed 30 seconds to get the winner, as defenseman Ben Danford found the back to the net to lift the Walleye to a 2-1 overtime win. Cincinnati outshot Toledo, 36-30 on the afternoon, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 28 in defeat.

The Cyclones and Walleye wrap up their nine-game season series on Wednesday evening at U.S. Bank Arena. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

