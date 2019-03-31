Cyclones Drop Tough Overtime Contest in Toledo
March 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Toledo, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (49-12-5-3) fell to the Toledo Walleye in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon. Forward Myles Powell tallied the lone goal for the Cyclones, who are now just one point away from clinching the Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular Season Champions.
After a scoreless opening period which saw the teams exchange quality scoring chances, Cincinnati drew first blood late in the second period when forward Jesse Schultz fed Powell on a 2-on-1 rush, and he tapped a shot in to put Cincinnati on top, 1-0, after 40 minutes.
After being outshot, 31-18, through the first two periods, the Walleye started to turn the tide defensively, outshooting Cincinnati 11-5 in the period. Toledo managed to tie the game at the 11:50 mark of the frame when forward Abbot Girduckis found the back of the net to pull the Walleye level, 1-1.
The sides each had a few more quality scoring chances as the third went on, however neither side was able to net the go-ahead marker and the game headed into overtime tied, 1-1.
In the extra session, Toledo only needed 30 seconds to get the winner, as defenseman Ben Danford found the back to the net to lift the Walleye to a 2-1 overtime win. Cincinnati outshot Toledo, 36-30 on the afternoon, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 28 in defeat.
The Cyclones and Walleye wrap up their nine-game season series on Wednesday evening at U.S. Bank Arena. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.
The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 31, 2019
- Tulsa Shuts out Utah 6-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Drop Tough Overtime Contest in Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Oilers Maul Grizzlies for Weekend Sweep - Tulsa Oilers
- IceMen Clinch Berth in 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fitze, Somppi Lead Solar Bears to 5-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando Endures in Greenville's Home Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Defeat Glads to Pull Even in Playoff Race - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Blank Wings to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Allows Five Goals in Third Period in 7-4 Loss to the Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Stumble in Homestand Finale - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Clinch Postseason Berth with Seven-Goal Outburst in Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- Atlanta Falls in South Carolina 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cammarata Hat Trick Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Blanked on Sunday in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavs Wrap up Road Trip in Winning Fashion, Take Down Indy 5-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Mariners Add Chase, Wesley from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Nailers vs. Wings Game Day Snap Shot, March 31 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day: Three-In-Three and Central Division Play Wraps up in Wheeling on Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Rock Thunder - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Drop Tough Overtime Contest in Toledo
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo
- Cyclones Take Down Fuel in Season Finale
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel
- Atwal Headed to Rochester