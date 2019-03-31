IceMen Clinch Berth in 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose are pleased to announce that the team has clinched a berth in the 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. Playoff hockey is coming to Jacksonville! The ECHL's Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by SmileDirectClub.

The Icemen punched their ticket to the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, by virtue of a 4-2 victory by the South Carolina Stingrays over the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon in North Charleston. The Icemen strengthened their cause on Saturday with a 4-3 victory over Atlanta in front of a sold out crowd of 8,955. The top four teams in each division make the playoffs. Jacksonville currently sits in third place and could potentially move to as high as second. The Florida Everblades and Orlando Solar Bears have also clinched playoff spots in the South Division.

Playoff package information will be announced in the coming days. Single game tickets for the first two home games of the first round of the playoffs will go on sale on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Opponent and dates will be announced at a later date. Single game tickets may be purchased online on Ticketmaster.

All Icemen Elite members will soon receive information for reserving their seats for the playoffs prior to tickets going on sale to the general public.

The Icemen are back in action on Tuesday when they battle the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans tune into the game on Mixlr, and on ECHL.TV.

