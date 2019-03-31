K-Wings Blanked on Sunday in Wheeling
March 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Wheeling, WV- Matt O'Connor stopped a barrage of K-Wings shots on Sunday afternoon as Kalamazoo fell to Wheeling 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.
The Nailers opened the scoring in the first period as a Renars Krastenbergs shot deflected off a skate in front and past Jake Hildebrand to give the home team the 1-0 lead. Krastenbergs tally lasted as the lone goal throughout regulation. A late push in the third period that saw the K-Wings come up just short as Matt O'Connor stopped all 31 shots faced, blanking Kalamazoo.
Jake Hildebrand stopped 28 of 29 shots suffering the defeat. Kalamazoo finished the night 0-for-5 on the man-advantage, while Wheeling finished 0-for-3. By virtue of an Indy loss on Sunday the K-Wings moved within two points of clinching a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club.
Kalamazoo wraps up the season by heading out west to take on the Wichita Thunder and Tulsa Oilers for three games next week.
Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 31, 2019
- Tulsa Shuts out Utah 6-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Drop Tough Overtime Contest in Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Oilers Maul Grizzlies for Weekend Sweep - Tulsa Oilers
- IceMen Clinch Berth in 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fitze, Somppi Lead Solar Bears to 5-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando Endures in Greenville's Home Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Defeat Glads to Pull Even in Playoff Race - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Blank Wings to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Allows Five Goals in Third Period in 7-4 Loss to the Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Stumble in Homestand Finale - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Clinch Postseason Berth with Seven-Goal Outburst in Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- Atlanta Falls in South Carolina 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cammarata Hat Trick Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Blanked on Sunday in Wheeling - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavs Wrap up Road Trip in Winning Fashion, Take Down Indy 5-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Mariners Add Chase, Wesley from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Nailers vs. Wings Game Day Snap Shot, March 31 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day: Three-In-Three and Central Division Play Wraps up in Wheeling on Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Rock Thunder - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.