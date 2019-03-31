K-Wings Blanked on Sunday in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV- Matt O'Connor stopped a barrage of K-Wings shots on Sunday afternoon as Kalamazoo fell to Wheeling 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Nailers opened the scoring in the first period as a Renars Krastenbergs shot deflected off a skate in front and past Jake Hildebrand to give the home team the 1-0 lead. Krastenbergs tally lasted as the lone goal throughout regulation. A late push in the third period that saw the K-Wings come up just short as Matt O'Connor stopped all 31 shots faced, blanking Kalamazoo.

Jake Hildebrand stopped 28 of 29 shots suffering the defeat. Kalamazoo finished the night 0-for-5 on the man-advantage, while Wheeling finished 0-for-3. By virtue of an Indy loss on Sunday the K-Wings moved within two points of clinching a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club.

Kalamazoo wraps up the season by heading out west to take on the Wichita Thunder and Tulsa Oilers for three games next week.

