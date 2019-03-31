Mavs Wrap up Road Trip in Winning Fashion, Take Down Indy 5-2
March 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Kansas City Mavericks won their second straight game and wrapped up their season-long, eight-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the Indy Fuel Sunday afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stood tall in net for all 60 minutes, stopping 30 of 32 shots by Indy en route to his seventh win of the season. Mavericks forwards David Dziurzynski, Greg Betzold and Joey Sides all turned in multipoint performances as well.
Mavericks rookie defenseman Nikolas Koberstein broke the scoreless tie 5:47 into the game with an unassisted goal, beating Fuel goaltender Chase Marchand on a tight angle, giving the Mavericks the 1-0 lead. The goal was Koberstein's first professional goal. Indy tied the game at 1-1 at the 10:22 mark on a goal by Mark Thompson. Radovan Bondra and Samuel Thibault assisted on the game-tying goal. Kansas City regained the lead with 2:42 left in the first period when Jared VanWormer collected a rebound and stuffed it into the net for his 19th goal of the season. Mavericks rookie forward Denver Pierce earned his first professional point with an assist on the goal. Forward Greg Betzold got the secondary assist and the Mavericks took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
The Mavericks continued to build their lead in the second period. C.J. Eick scored his 10th goal of the season, finishing an odd-man rush to make it a 3-1 game at the 7:49 mark of the middle frame. Joey Sides and Loren Ulett assisted on the game. Kansas City extended the lead to 4-1 when Willie Raskob found the back of the net on a five-on-three power play with 1:41 left in the period. David Dziurzynski and Betzold assisted on the goal. The assist was Betzold's second of the game.
Indy cut the Mavericks' lead to 4-2 late in the third period on a goal from Jack Ramsey with 2:41 left in regulation. The Mavericks responded quickly, sealing the game on a goal by David Dziurzynski on a two-on-one break. Corey Durocher and Sides picked up the assists on the goal.
Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 30 of 32 shots by the Fuel and picked up his seventh win of the season.
The Mavericks finally return home from their eight-game road trip this Tuesday against the Tulsa Oilers at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in their final home game of the 2018-19 regular season. Faceoff for the game will be 7:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
