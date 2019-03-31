Americans Rock Thunder

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night 7 to 1 at Allen Event Center in front of a packed house of 5,952.

Gary Steffes led the Americans attack with a hat trick netting his 4th, 5th and 6th goals of the season. Dante Salituro scored two goals for the second night in a row, including the eventual game winner in the opening period.

Braylon Shmyr had another three-point night for Allen with a goal and two assists. Spencer Asuchak had two helpers in the win. Allen has won seven of the nine games this season against Wichita. The final two games of the season series are next weekend in Kansas.

"We match up well with Wichita and made the most of our chances," said Braylon Shmyr. "We made a lot of things happen in front of their net which led to the eventual goalie change."

The Americans power play went 1 for 3 on Saturday night, while Wichita was 0 for 3. Lukas Hafner got the start in net for the Americans and stopped 35 of 36 Wichita shots.

