Tulsa Ends Regular Season with Win
July 19, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, finished the season in dominant fashion over the Massachusetts Pirates with a 44-24 win at home.
The Pirates began the night's scoring with a 22-yard field goal by Henry Nell to make it 3-0 Massachusetts with 7:01 to go in the first quarter. A rouge made the game 4-0 but Tulsa responded with a 6-yard touchdown catch by *Jarrod Ware Jr.* to make the game 7-4 Oilers with 2:55 left in the opening quarter.
The second frame saw back-to-back scores by Tulsa. First, by *D'Marcus Adams* via a 7-yard catch in the corner of the end zone with 11:45 remaining in the half, followed by *Tyrone Howell's* bobble and snag on a 3-yard scoring play to push the score to 20-4 Oilers with 5:23 to go in the second. A rushing touchdown on a 2-yard scramble by Pirates' QB Connor Degenhardt brought the game to a 20-10 score line with just 0:21 left in the half. Tulsa would get the last laugh of the first half thanks to a 21-yard reception for a touchdown by Ware Jr. with 0:13 to go to reveal a 26-10 Oilers lead at half.
*Ross Moore* opened the second half with a 27-yard field goal turning the game into a 29-10 lead for Tulsa with 9:45 remaining in the third quarter. Jimmie Robinson for Massachusetts carried a 7-yard rush for a score to give life back to the Pirates at the 3:17 remaining mark of the third making it 29-16 Oilers.
Adams for Tulsa picked up his second touchdown of the evening on a 4-yard snag to allow the Oilers to grab a 37-16 advantage with 14:39 to go in the game. Alexis Rosario added to the Tulsa lead with his own 24-yard touchdown reception to make the game 44-16 in favor of the black and gold with 7:47 to go in the fourth quarter. Degenhardt for the Pirates added one last touchdown and a drop-kick extra point attempt helped make it 44-24 Oilers to end the game.
*Andre Sale* leads the franchise in all-purpose touchdowns with 74. Tulsa ends the season at 6-10 pushing their franchise record to 8-23 after two seasons.
Tulsa Oilers Football Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the front office at 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from July 19, 2024
- Tulsa Ends Regular Season with Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Tucson Sugar Skulls Eager to Close out Season with Victory against Vegas Knight Hawks - Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Knight Hawks Clinch Playoff Berth with Win over Northern Arizona - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Gunslingers Squeak Past Sugar Skulls for Week 18 Victory - San Antonio Gunslingers
- Week 19 Preview: Sharks vs Steamwheelers - Jacksonville Sharks
- Steamwheelers Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over Tulsa - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Panthers #2 in IFL Coaches Poll - Bay Area Panthers
- Week 19 Preview - IFL
- IFL Week 19 Betting Lines - IFL
- Green Bay Takes Down Sharks in Week 18 Thriller - Green Bay Blizzard
- Rattlers Prep for Regular Season Finale against San Antonio - Arizona Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.