Tulsa Ends Regular Season with Win

July 19, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, finished the season in dominant fashion over the Massachusetts Pirates with a 44-24 win at home.

The Pirates began the night's scoring with a 22-yard field goal by Henry Nell to make it 3-0 Massachusetts with 7:01 to go in the first quarter. A rouge made the game 4-0 but Tulsa responded with a 6-yard touchdown catch by *Jarrod Ware Jr.* to make the game 7-4 Oilers with 2:55 left in the opening quarter.

The second frame saw back-to-back scores by Tulsa. First, by *D'Marcus Adams* via a 7-yard catch in the corner of the end zone with 11:45 remaining in the half, followed by *Tyrone Howell's* bobble and snag on a 3-yard scoring play to push the score to 20-4 Oilers with 5:23 to go in the second. A rushing touchdown on a 2-yard scramble by Pirates' QB Connor Degenhardt brought the game to a 20-10 score line with just 0:21 left in the half. Tulsa would get the last laugh of the first half thanks to a 21-yard reception for a touchdown by Ware Jr. with 0:13 to go to reveal a 26-10 Oilers lead at half.

*Ross Moore* opened the second half with a 27-yard field goal turning the game into a 29-10 lead for Tulsa with 9:45 remaining in the third quarter. Jimmie Robinson for Massachusetts carried a 7-yard rush for a score to give life back to the Pirates at the 3:17 remaining mark of the third making it 29-16 Oilers.

Adams for Tulsa picked up his second touchdown of the evening on a 4-yard snag to allow the Oilers to grab a 37-16 advantage with 14:39 to go in the game. Alexis Rosario added to the Tulsa lead with his own 24-yard touchdown reception to make the game 44-16 in favor of the black and gold with 7:47 to go in the fourth quarter. Degenhardt for the Pirates added one last touchdown and a drop-kick extra point attempt helped make it 44-24 Oilers to end the game.

*Andre Sale* leads the franchise in all-purpose touchdowns with 74. Tulsa ends the season at 6-10 pushing their franchise record to 8-23 after two seasons.

